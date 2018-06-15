From 'Cassper subs' to juicy files: 12 fire quotes from AKA's #TouchMyBlood

AKA finally dropped his latest album Touch My Blood on Friday and left the internet in a mess. So, trust that besides the World Cup, it is all that people are going to talk about this weekend.

If you scared of getting left behind because the data and money game is too low for you to give it a listen, we got your back.

Here's just 12 bars that AKA dropped which are gonna leave the game in tatters and your talking game on point

A sub to Cassper?

The feud continues...

If I was a president like Nelson. I'll walk around saying, 'y'all welcome'. Supa Mega long time no album, how you handle that beef? Well done - Amen

In the club trying to make peace, crystal for my enemies. 2018, that's a lame beat when your focusing all your energy on the basics. - Fully In . Remember this is the track that some fans are convinced he bit from Cassper's Turn Up Gang.

I'm just trying to be honest, n*gga's in the game treat me like I'm a target. Go ahead put the blame on me, I'm the same old G, I just made more cheese- Magriza