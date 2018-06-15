James Ngcobo & others surprise commuters at Park Station

One minute people were walking to and fro minding their own business in Park Station and the next... a flash concert was happening right before their eyes, Market Theatre's James Ngcobo explained the concept behind the #DoBozza pop up celebration.

Mzansi stars such as Jazz songbird Zoe Modiga and rapper Zulu Boy completely stopped traffic at one of the largest commuter stations in Gauteng on Thursday morning.

The crowd was impressed with the concert and particularly the selfies they took afterwards!

James, who is popularly known for his Stokvel character Mojo, explained why he, together with MTN and other partners wanted to bring the action to the city center.

"We were looking for a braver way to create the visibility of the brand," said James.

"This speaks to the prowess, vigor, enthusiasm and connectivity of the young. Also to the fact that we live in a time where we have these gadgets that we carry all the time that link us to the world."