James Ngcobo & others surprise commuters at Park Station
For 20 minutes or so, Park Station became a mini lituation.
One minute people were walking to and fro minding their own business in Park Station and the next... a flash concert was happening right before their eyes, Market Theatre's James Ngcobo explained the concept behind the #DoBozza pop up celebration.
Mzansi stars such as Jazz songbird Zoe Modiga and rapper Zulu Boy completely stopped traffic at one of the largest commuter stations in Gauteng on Thursday morning.
The crowd was impressed with the concert and particularly the selfies they took afterwards!
James, who is popularly known for his Stokvel character Mojo, explained why he, together with MTN and other partners wanted to bring the action to the city center.
"We were looking for a braver way to create the visibility of the brand," said James.
"This speaks to the prowess, vigor, enthusiasm and connectivity of the young. Also to the fact that we live in a time where we have these gadgets that we carry all the time that link us to the world."
Just incase you walked through Park Station earlier and was confused by the #DoBozza and pop up concert, James Ngcobo explains the concept pic.twitter.com/HwTKDdzvbl— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) June 14, 2018
The pop-up party came as a surprise for the people that catch buses/taxis/train at Park Station but they seemed to love the selfie opportunities that followed the brief performances.
Complete with choreographed routines by talented young dancers, Zoe and Zulu boy and some members (and former members) of Joyous Celebration also joined in the fun singing songs composed for the occasion.
Both Zoe and Zulu Boy told TshisaLIVE why they couldn't pass up the possibility to be part of the great initiative.
The beautiful Zoe Modiga explains what the #DoBozza experience was all about pic.twitter.com/KR6LUujrJQ— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) June 14, 2018
Zulu Boy also broke down what the #DoBozza lifestyle is pic.twitter.com/lZRdKSCnaN— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) June 14, 2018
The performance kicked off with a subtle and mellow violin musical piece by violinist Phenyo Nakedi which led into a full energetic concert with a star-studded cast and actor-turned-rapper Batsile Ramasodi as well as singers Gugulethu Shezi, Nomfundo Dlamini and Nokukhanya Dlamini wowed the crowds as they weaved their nostalgic sounds into the performance.
An activation of any kind isn't usually complete without the social media cool kids and Lasizwe as well as Thickleeyonce were also there.
This is so dope! Wow, I'm in awe! @mtnZA this is great #DoBozza, have y’all seen the activation? pic.twitter.com/K2PajEdBBP— fat gal yonce (@ThickLeeyonce) June 14, 2018
When he twerks 🍑better than some of y’all 👀 #DoBozza 🌞 pic.twitter.com/bpSzLuQaNy— Lasizwe (@lasizwe) June 14, 2018