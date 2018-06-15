TshisaLIVE

Khuli Chana's unreleased material is driving all the motswako lovers crazy!

Maybe Khuli should just drop some scooby snacks...

15 June 2018 - 11:03 By Chrizelda Kekana
Khuli Chana is one of the most respected Motswako rappers in the hip hop game.
Image: Via Instagram

Khuli Chana is proof that when you have that "thing" you have it and nothing can ever take it away. Over a decade in the industry and a two minute freestyle has his fans asking for more from the motswako originator.

Khuli has turned Thursday nights into exciting times for his loyal fan base by releasing verses and freestyle tracks that he's recorded but never released on his Twitter page.

His recent freestyle was recorded over the popular beat of Sun-El and Samthing Soweto's Akanamali and it has left fans asking... no in fact begging the rapper to give them more.

Listen to the impressive freestyle here:

Khuli's fans lost their minds over his bars and even though the audio was a mere 2:18 minutes long, it was enough to remind them that Chana power, is staying power!

Haai fam... we ain't even gon' front. We were also ouchea like:

