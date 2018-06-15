Mbaweezy just quoted Chris Breezy in his clapback over 'Madea comparison'

We all should have learnt by now that if you decide to come fetch Mbaweezy on these Twitter streets, you almost always return empty-handed. But it seems some are yet to learn this very important lesson and Mbalula shade-throwing lessons are now in session.

The former minister of police and standing minister of Twitter (as appointed by Black Twitter) is undisputed in issuing iconic clapbacks. And this tweep was in for it the minute he tried to drag him.

What happened?

Well, Mbaweezy is living his best life in Russia, obvs enjoying the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Of course, he took to Twitter to brag *clears throat* we mean share the moment.

This is where you should also note that Mbaweezy used "ouchea" because his slang is on fleek too...