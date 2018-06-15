Mbaweezy just quoted Chris Breezy in his clapback over 'Madea comparison'
The man has no chill whatsoever!
We all should have learnt by now that if you decide to come fetch Mbaweezy on these Twitter streets, you almost always return empty-handed. But it seems some are yet to learn this very important lesson and Mbalula shade-throwing lessons are now in session.
The former minister of police and standing minister of Twitter (as appointed by Black Twitter) is undisputed in issuing iconic clapbacks. And this tweep was in for it the minute he tried to drag him.
What happened?
Well, Mbaweezy is living his best life in Russia, obvs enjoying the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Of course, he took to Twitter to brag *clears throat* we mean share the moment.
This is where you should also note that Mbaweezy used "ouchea" because his slang is on fleek too...
We ouchea in Russia @bonang_m pic.twitter.com/IDRHjj6Is4— ANC Elections Head (Chief) (@MbalulaFikile) June 14, 2018
Then the lack of chill on the Twitter streets forced one tweep to liken Mbaweezy to Tyler Perry's on screen persona... the famous Madea.
Which ultimately led to...
😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/UPsC7qYfXq— Gumball Waterson (@Gumball_SBO) June 14, 2018
But the man has found the art of clapping back and he even reached into the archives for some inspiration. Y'all remember Chris Brown's 2011 hit Look At Me Now?
His opening line is: "I don't see how you can hate from outside of the club, you can't even get in?"
Mbaweezy went the extra mile for his retort. *read it in an American accent*
I don't see how you can hate from outside Russia with y’all phoney Madea comparisons— ANC Elections Head (Chief) (@MbalulaFikile) June 14, 2018
You can't even get in
Ha ha ha, Leggo https://t.co/etGhWYpADr
Meanwhile, the streets can't get enough of the spice!
Mbaweezy saucy af... still one of my favorite minister though pic.twitter.com/SMLrLMyFiS— Hloniph'ilife boi🙏🙏💯 (@JohnMbele) June 14, 2018
Dead deader deadest pic.twitter.com/VmbiKwOT3H— A girl has no name (@SK_Wela_) June 14, 2018
Ntate Fikile Mbalula, a man born way too soon😂😂 pic.twitter.com/OcsCcq3RND— R E I T U. (@nbr_Reitu) June 14, 2018
The lesson here? Don't mess with Mba' Breezy. Class dismissed!
Aw Mbau'Breezy 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Y3uz86wRtD— June 29th (@BlloydSA) June 14, 2018