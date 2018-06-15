TshisaLIVE

Mbaweezy just quoted Chris Breezy in his clapback over 'Madea comparison'

The man has no chill whatsoever!

15 June 2018 - 09:35 By Chrizelda Kekana
Fikile Mbalula is on a different shade level, fam.
Image: Sunday Times

We all should have learnt by now that if you decide to come fetch Mbaweezy on these Twitter streets, you almost always return empty-handed. But it seems some are yet to learn this very important lesson and Mbalula shade-throwing lessons are now in session.

The former minister of police and standing minister of Twitter (as appointed by Black Twitter) is undisputed in issuing iconic clapbacks. And this tweep was in for it the minute he tried to drag him.

What happened?

Well, Mbaweezy is living his best life in Russia, obvs enjoying the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Of course, he took to Twitter to brag  *clears throat* we mean share the moment.

This is where you should also note that Mbaweezy used "ouchea" because his slang is on fleek too...

Then the lack of chill on the Twitter streets forced one tweep to liken Mbaweezy to Tyler Perry's on screen persona... the famous Madea.

Which ultimately led to...

But the man has found the art of clapping back and he even reached into the archives for some inspiration. Y'all remember Chris Brown's 2011 hit Look At Me Now?

His opening line is: "I don't see how you can hate from outside of the club, you can't even get in?"

Mbaweezy went the extra mile for his retort. *read it in an American accent*

Meanwhile, the streets can't get enough of the spice!

The lesson here? Don't mess with Mba' Breezy. Class dismissed!

