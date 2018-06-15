TshisaLIVE

So men are still trash? – Here's why fans think Sofa Slahlane man is leadership

15 June 2018 - 09:26 By Kyle Zeeman
Twitter users think Obed and Nkele are couple goals.
Image: Via Twitter

A man on Moja Love's hit reality show Sofa Slahlane has won over the internet after he told the show he stayed with his HIV positive wife after finding out her status and fulfilled her dream of having children.

Obed is an early candidate for Man of the Year in the Twitter awards after he and his wife Nkele shared their story with the nation. 

The couple sat down with the show's host Mzilikazi wa Afrika to show Mzansi that after several years together and two children later, Obed was still HIV negative. 

They decided to stay together despite friends suggesting Obed should leave Nkele after he learnt of her status. 

The streets were filled with praise for the man and his decision to stay with the love of his life, despite the stigmas attached to HIV.

