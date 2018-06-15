So men are still trash? – Here's why fans think Sofa Slahlane man is leadership
A man on Moja Love's hit reality show Sofa Slahlane has won over the internet after he told the show he stayed with his HIV positive wife after finding out her status and fulfilled her dream of having children.
Obed is an early candidate for Man of the Year in the Twitter awards after he and his wife Nkele shared their story with the nation.
TONIGHT on my TV show #SofaSlahlane Nkele and Obed are in a HIV Positive and HIV Negative relationship, respectively. Their status will not come in the way of their love affair, not even after conceiving naturally, two beautiful and HIV negative children. Tune in tonight at 21:00 pic.twitter.com/x29WaK0mN8— Mzilikazi wa Afrika (@IamMzilikazi) May 3, 2018
Tonight on #SofaSlahlane, @IamMzilikazi meets a couple that proves, love conquers all: Obed, who is HIV-, risked his life to make his HIV+ wife, Nkele pregnant, not once but twice, to fulfill her dream of having her own children pic.twitter.com/bBu65517Qp— Karabo Mokgoko 🦄 (@Karabo_Mokgoko) June 14, 2018
The couple sat down with the show's host Mzilikazi wa Afrika to show Mzansi that after several years together and two children later, Obed was still HIV negative.
They decided to stay together despite friends suggesting Obed should leave Nkele after he learnt of her status.
The streets were filled with praise for the man and his decision to stay with the love of his life, despite the stigmas attached to HIV.
This man is an example of a real man 💪💪 a man who would sacrifice everything for the person he loves 👏👏 #SofaSlahlane pic.twitter.com/PWFcXleTIQ— 👘Prudy k'1👑💮🌹 (@prudy9870) June 14, 2018
#SofaSlahlane thank you Mr Obed pic.twitter.com/AaMHRvqiuZ— jessica jesie (@jessicajesie1) June 14, 2018
I stan Nkele for being honest about her status and I stan Obed for staying and deciding to start a family anyway and make her dreams come true💖🌈.#SofaSlahlane— Raynebow🌈. (@thabobandla_) June 14, 2018
#SofaSlahlane educate them!!!!!! HIV IS NOT A DEATH SENTENCE!!! pic.twitter.com/ttyWZLcvF6— Phiwe Nzima (@Iam_TheBossLady) June 14, 2018
#SofaSlahlane when we define a "man", we are talking about Obed 😭🙌😍.. I wish there were more men like him.. True love conquers all 🌸 pic.twitter.com/e5lN2EsHvh— Blessing Mahlatse (@_Belahm13) June 14, 2018
#SofaSlahlane Talking about Bravery and True Love Woah Ntate Obed pic.twitter.com/q2Atl4Kdsw— #BucsBackInTime (@penny_namane) June 14, 2018
Guys obed deserves an award not all men are trash, some are genuinely loving and caring towards their partners #SofaSlahlane pic.twitter.com/XtU3TnrTB6— Nhlanhla (@Nhlanhl63053378) June 14, 2018
Buti Obed unale rato... Wooow— Ronald Nomba (@NombaRonald) June 14, 2018
A man that doesn't judge his partner, but loves her unconditionally#SofaSlahlane pic.twitter.com/MT5sRzgYRD