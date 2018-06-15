TshisaLIVE

The internet wants to cancel The Queen's Mamiki after her crazy antics

15 June 2018 - 10:30 By Kyle Zeeman
Actress Pabee Moganedi plays the role of Mamiki on 'The Queen'.
Image: Via Twitter

It's no secret that Mamiki has been grating everyone and so when she came with more of her tricks on The Queen on Thursday night, the internet was ready to end their subscription to her fan club.

Just days ago the young 'un, played by Pabee Moganedi, had Roy sweating bullets when she announced that she was pregnant, she told Jerry the same thing. 

Meanwhile she was still comfortable in her relationship with Thato. Fans were convinced that she wasn't really pregnant with Roy's child and was now scheming to get pregnant by Thato and say it is Roy's baby.

Did you get all that?

The Twitter mob was quarter to lighting their torches and punching in Mamiki's address on the gps.

Or is she really just what the streets need?

