The internet wants to cancel The Queen's Mamiki after her crazy antics
It's no secret that Mamiki has been grating everyone and so when she came with more of her tricks on The Queen on Thursday night, the internet was ready to end their subscription to her fan club.
Just days ago the young 'un, played by Pabee Moganedi, had Roy sweating bullets when she announced that she was pregnant, she told Jerry the same thing.
Watch: #TheQueenMzansi : Mamiki tells Jerry that she and Roy are expecting a baby... pic.twitter.com/quNeZCvq49— MzansiTVShows (@MzansiTVShows) June 15, 2018
Meanwhile she was still comfortable in her relationship with Thato. Fans were convinced that she wasn't really pregnant with Roy's child and was now scheming to get pregnant by Thato and say it is Roy's baby.
Did you get all that?
The Twitter mob was quarter to lighting their torches and punching in Mamiki's address on the gps.
#TheQueenMzansi— Lehlo (@matelelela) June 14, 2018
Summary
Thato is to sleep with Mamiki and should she be preg, she will say that is Roy's bby
Roy is stressed coz he thinks Mamiki is preg, whereas she's still to be (thats if Thato's soldiers are fast🤣🤣)
Cleo heard that Roy was sleeping with Mamiki & she's "preg pic.twitter.com/EOGhvAO9xi
#TheQueenMzansi mamilicious Mamiki is sooo devious yaz our boyfriends wont trust us no more bcz of that girl aaisuka maarn pic.twitter.com/BEOfwezWyd— Mandy khanyile (@meh_langa) June 14, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi Mamiki is playing a character of Pretoria CBD girls. pic.twitter.com/teqDAXzX4Z— Ditiro N (@Ditiro_N) June 14, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi— Amy_Ree (@amyRiei) June 14, 2018
So vele Mamiki wants to be nyamad ka choice wth holes at a hotel, after drinking champagne? pic.twitter.com/MCnCIYofbB
Yazi Mamiki is a witch, hay what she did bubugqwirha stru #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/Nk8SxYztGj— Pumie (@pum_jada) June 14, 2018
Cant wait to see Cleo nd Mamiki boxing for Roy #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/CMB3sn7YUQ— Tinyiko Nocket Nogy (@TinyikoBrass) June 14, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi ...Kante When is Mamiki Going to Stop 💔😑😑 pic.twitter.com/E00DL7EiCk— 16June👑🎈 (@MphoRegal) June 14, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi that Mamiki has deep psychological issues.. pic.twitter.com/tj86jWyKhP— Pipiliza (@Ndiinguye) June 14, 2018
Or is she really just what the streets need?
I feel like Mamiki should go after all fuckboys— Masego Lamola (@BoogloCarter) June 14, 2018
Aba nyese ganoog#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/dpOXRXIMhE