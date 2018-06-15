TouchMyBlood is finally out… So what's the verdict?

After a lot of hype (a crazy amount of hype) around what is set to be AKA's final album, the time has arrived to judge whether it was all worth it, and it seems the answer is an overwhelming yes!

The megacy was so excited about the album that most of them had pre-ordered the album while many took to social media to document their early bird journey to the shop where they bought the physical copy of Touch My Blood.

Tracks like Magriza featuring Kwesta and Daddy Issues seemed to be a win across the board. AKA's fans have labelled the album a classic... that time it's only a few hours old.

Needless to say that AKA's fans have turned Friday into Touch My Blood Friday and they had the memes to express just how happy the mega has made them.