#TouchMyBlood is finally out… So what's the verdict?
Well... ISS TOO MUCH!
After a lot of hype (a crazy amount of hype) around what is set to be AKA's final album, the time has arrived to judge whether it was all worth it, and it seems the answer is an overwhelming yes!
The megacy was so excited about the album that most of them had pre-ordered the album while many took to social media to document their early bird journey to the shop where they bought the physical copy of Touch My Blood.
Tracks like Magriza featuring Kwesta and Daddy Issues seemed to be a win across the board. AKA's fans have labelled the album a classic... that time it's only a few hours old.
Needless to say that AKA's fans have turned Friday into Touch My Blood Friday and they had the memes to express just how happy the mega has made them.
I've wait for over 5years to get this album from MEGA! Five!And its been worth it! Every song speaks!! I do not care what the haters say but #Touchmyblood is a CLASSIC!! Zone got me in chestpains 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/MhKNIpDCWU— NDINGALINDA 👑 (@nickpagemat) June 15, 2018
"all I ever wanted was applause, all you ever wanted was a Porsche" - @akaworldwide #Magriza #TouchMyBlood pic.twitter.com/P2UFv5u29b— MIDNIGHT. ⏳ (@pvblx_6eaR) June 14, 2018
Personally I think we can't deny or ignore the fact that @akaworldwide is f*cking the game up.— #TouchMyBlood (@kingIsaac_T) June 14, 2018
Man I don't gave a f* what you say. #TouchMyBlood @BeamGroup_ pic.twitter.com/U7XyFcUMUU
Pussy niggas all up on my face like balaclava...#TouchMyblood pic.twitter.com/3vwZniP4xh— Brian Mtsweni🇿🇦 (@MtsweniBrian) June 15, 2018
@akaworldwide is the King VUMANI BO!!! #TouchMyBlood pic.twitter.com/ZTT2A1pWC8— M A W A N D E (@TheRealMawande) June 15, 2018
Magriza ft Kwesta. #TouchMyBlood LONG LIVE SUPAMEGA.. LIVE LONG pic.twitter.com/ErMDB9SWEF— WATERBOY RAMETSE (@Remyxx_) June 15, 2018
I love your album, put your heart in it... Daddy issues part 2 is ma joint.... I love you, sorry you got hurt, it's hard to commit to someone and have to admit out loud that you were wrong, I'm sorry. congrats on the album, proud of you #TouchMyBlood @akaworldwide pic.twitter.com/BnC0Ususnf— WELOVEDPAC (@meaghanDMAC) June 15, 2018
There weren't many naysayers and the few that were present didn't really know what exactly it is about the album that they hate.
One critics said autotune was a problem, while another said AKA was fake and another person just outright called the album trash.
At this point, it seems even Tsibipians actually like the music or maybe they are practising good manners... You know, if you have nothing good to say...
Aka ke fake mahn #TouchMyBlood pic.twitter.com/ox3sRndur8— #NewAgeJacobZuma (@Tutumolale) June 15, 2018
Lol guys this Album is trash like honestly, I can barely finish one song 😂😭🤞🏻#TouchMyBlood pic.twitter.com/4PM3psM9FG— RIP WINNIE MANDELA ✊🙌 (@ka_madesi) June 15, 2018
finally Auto tune for beginners is out.#TouchMyBlood pic.twitter.com/zZ9iAqKze0— Ofentse Mashaba (@OfensvDeep) June 15, 2018
While AKA's fans are lowkey hurt that this is his last album, it seems they are sold on every single track.