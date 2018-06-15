What on earth is going on with Mampintsha & Babes Wodumo?
So many questions... Are they back together? Is their social media hacked? Did they ever break up even?
Babes and Mampintsha have once again managed to leave Mzansi shooketh and confused by their erratic social media posts lately.
Okay... it's none of our business (both yours and ours) but we are all here already (on these very public social media streets), so we can't help talking about it.
On Thursday night, Mampintsha penned the sweetest love letter to Babes on his Instagram but that has just left Mzansi in a pool of confusion... and y'all know swimming ain't our biggest strength nje as a nation.
Err'body's confusion is justified because just a few weeks ago Babes was confronted on Metro FM about allegedly being abused by Mampintsha.
Here's that story.
It was at this point when Babes openly admitted that she and Mampintsha were no longer an item. This was after a long time denial that they were dating in the first place (but that's a story for another day).
But then Mampintsha said the pair were still romantically linked.
However, to add to the web of confusion, just weeks after Babes made headlines for a rumoured relationship with Brilliant Khuzwayo.
They both denied it but the public kept finding "cozy" pics of the pair.
So imagine the shock that rippled through Mzansi when Mampintsha poured out his heart in an Instagram post on Thursday.
"Many will catch the eye but only an exceptional special human being can capture the heart.
"Gqomu queen, Babes Wodumo, your humility and the greatness you possess cannot be overlooked. From the very first moment I glazed my eyes on you, I knew you were an extraordinary being destined for greatness! A true precious diamond in the rough! You’ve grown to match and live that prophecy. You are indeed a queen who reigns supreme and continues to make ground breaking moves in the game on both a national and international scale."
Mampintsha went on to look into their future and thanked the queen of his kingdom for her constant support.
"The future looks absolutely bright with you by my side! Thank you for being you and staying true to your passion! Gqomu Queen! Ride or Die! No more turning back now, we in it till it’s over. Let’s take it to the stars," he wrote.
Now, attempts to get an update from Babes Wodumo's team about the state of their relationship have proved futile, as they have not given TshisaLIVE details on the pair's relationship, except to say, it would be business as usual for Babes after the whole "abuse claims saga".
A scan across both Mampintsha and Babes' Instagram will show you that the pair have been commenting on each other's posts. Mostly with heart and in love emojis, constantly singing each other's praises.
It is worth noting that when the abuse allegations were leveled against Mampintsha by Masechaba Ndlovu, it was also revealed that he had access to both his and Babes' social media accounts.
So... Are they back together? Is their social media accounts hacked? Did they ever break up even? Is all forgiven?
These are questions only Babes and Mampintsha can answer, so we'll all wait on them.