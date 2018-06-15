What on earth is going on with Mampintsha & Babes Wodumo?

So imagine the shock that rippled through Mzansi when Mampintsha poured out his heart in an Instagram post on Thursday.

"Many will catch the eye but only an exceptional special human being can capture the heart.

"Gqomu queen, Babes Wodumo, your humility and the greatness you possess cannot be overlooked. From the very first moment I glazed my eyes on you, I knew you were an extraordinary being destined for greatness! A true precious diamond in the rough! You’ve grown to match and live that prophecy. You are indeed a queen who reigns supreme and continues to make ground breaking moves in the game on both a national and international scale."

Mampintsha went on to look into their future and thanked the queen of his kingdom for her constant support.

"The future looks absolutely bright with you by my side! Thank you for being you and staying true to your passion! Gqomu Queen! Ride or Die! No more turning back now, we in it till it’s over. Let’s take it to the stars," he wrote.