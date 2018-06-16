TshisaLIVE

Chef Siba shows off her growing baby bump

16 June 2018 - 10:00 By Jessica Levitt
Siba is on a babymoon with her hubby.
Siba is on a babymoon with her hubby.
Image: Instagram

Chef Siba Mtongana announced a few weeks ago that she and her hubby Brian were adding to their family and Siba has been showing fans pictures of her growing baby bump.

Siba told fans at the Miss SA pageant that she was expecting another princess.

She then went on a babymoon with Brian where the two spent some down time in Mauritius.

Siba is glowing and took the chance to explore the food markets while on vaycay.

And, of course, there's no missing that bump. #Gorgmama

"Really loving the trails at this resort as I get to freely do my morning walks to keep active and healthy with sounds and views of the ocean and birds from the mini forest," she wrote on Instagram.

Most read

  1. Zinhle supports AKA & 3 other mega moments from the#TouchMyBlood party TshisaLIVE
  2. Here's why AKA decided to spill the tea on Bonang & his personal life on ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Amanda du-Pont blesses herself with a McLaren worth over R3-million TshisaLIVE
  4. Redi Tlhabi on Xolani Gwala's health: 'My darling friend is still standing' TshisaLIVE
  5. AKA says he respects Cass... but not so much as a musician TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Inside the Verulam house where a man kept his step daughter captive
Alleged killer seen dead outside Cape Town mosque after attack
X