Chef Siba shows off her growing baby bump
Chef Siba Mtongana announced a few weeks ago that she and her hubby Brian were adding to their family and Siba has been showing fans pictures of her growing baby bump.
Siba told fans at the Miss SA pageant that she was expecting another princess.
She then went on a babymoon with Brian where the two spent some down time in Mauritius.
💕🏝☀️😎 ✈️🌍🌏🌎 ...my best travel companion... we've travelled the world together and always created the most amazing memories...❤️
Siba is glowing and took the chance to explore the food markets while on vaycay.
In the central market at Port Louis... How big are these pumpkins, bigger than my baby bump?😮😅❤️🍴
Like a child in candy store... and it was about R10 for each... insanely cheap... ❤️🍴
And, of course, there's no missing that bump. #Gorgmama
"Really loving the trails at this resort as I get to freely do my morning walks to keep active and healthy with sounds and views of the ocean and birds from the mini forest," she wrote on Instagram.
"Really loving the trails at this resort as I get to freely do my morning walks to keep active and healthy with sounds and views of the ocean and birds from the mini forest," 🏃🏽♀️🏝🌊🌳🌴🍃☀️🤰🏽