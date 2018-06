Dineo Moeketsi and Solo are relationship goals on steroids.

The lovebirds attended an event hosted by MOET and they were looked mighty fine.

They both were dressed by designers Quiteria George.

Dineo who only has eyes for Solo, couldn't help but gush over her man.

"Swoon... 👑 x 👑 "Ooh you do you rock my world," she captioned one of the snaps.