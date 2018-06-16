Forget the vosho, these Cassper dance moves will leave you twisted
The streets are saying that the vosho is soon running out of petrol and heading towards its expiry, so perhaps we can all take a minute to learn this crazy dance?
Cassper left fans with their heads spinning at a show recently when he busted a serious move or two that looked like it was from another planet. Of course, we know that Cassper is leadership when it comes to dancing , but this was a whole wow!
A video of the performance was shared online and quickly spread as people lost their minds over the moves.
Let's break it down bit by bit.
First you step back
Do a step and twirl
Move backwards like you playing a piano
And slide into a young gwara gwara.
A few more steps for the culture...
Add a kick for good luck and you're set