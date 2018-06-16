TshisaLIVE

Jada Pinkett Smith gets candid about self-pleasure at 17

16 June 2018 - 13:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Jada, her mom Adrienne Banfield-Jones and her daughter Willow talk about issues facing them as women.
In what can be dubbed as a completely unconventional way of discussing sex as a parent, Jada Pinkett Smith shared her own experiences with her 17-year-old daughter, Willow. 

In the latest episode of their Facebook series, Red Table Talk it was all about sex. 

"I think people still have a very difficult time talking about sex, especially women. I did not want Willow to have shame of any kind of shame." 

Willow told her mom that most parents made the mistake of only telling their girls about what harm is out there, and leave out all the good stuff. 

Jada's mom, Adrienne Banfield-Jones who is 64-years-old compared how she had a completely different experience of sex as compared to her. 

It was then that Jada told Willow how she was taught about self-pleasure at nine years old. 

"My first sexual experience was amazing. My grandmother taught me about self-pleasuring because she wanted me to know that, that pleasure was from me. She didn't want me to fall into the hands of a man and if he gave me pleasure, that was him. And she taught me at 9." 

Jada said that women were trained to believe sex wasn't for them and they weren't supposed to feel pleasure from it. 

The actress added that in her case things were different. 

"I think by your age (Willow's age), I gave myself multiples first. Multiple orgasms. I was really into it at one point. Just because I was in an exploration state and I was abstaining from men.

"I actually think I went through kind of an addiction, too, with it. And then one day, I was like, ‘Enough. You’re having five orgasms a day." 

Watch the full video here: 

Jada Pinkett Smith reveals everything from losing her virginity, to embracing abstinence, and her addiction to sex toys....

Posted by Red Table Talk on Monday, June 11, 2018

