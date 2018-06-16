TshisaLIVE

Levels! Mpho & Reneilwe Letsholonyane celebrate their marriage in Paris

16 June 2018 - 11:00 By Nonhlanhla Msibi
Mpho Maboi and Reneilwe Letsholonyane are #lovegoals.
Mpho Maboi and Reneilwe Letsholonyane are #lovegoals.
Image: Via Instagram

After celebrating their traditional wedding last month, newly weds Mpho and Reneilwe Letsholonyane jetted off to Paris to spend quality time together and to seal their marriage with love.

Living her best life in the City of Love, Mpho gushed about how her hubby completed her and melts her heart. 

"Waking up with love and gratitude in my heart. I’ve always wanted to come to Paris, eat some local eats and see the tower (amongst the other touristy stuff)." 

Mpho added that she felt like the luckiest girl in the world to do be able to accomplish her dream with her best friend. 

"To do it with my best friend has just been the bestest... I’m such a happy girl.."

It's evident that the love birds are head over heels in love with each other. 

Aww!

'Unapologetic' Mshoza comes out of hiding

Mshoza has "stopped shaking" and is ready to face the world again.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Skeem Saam’s Pretty was once 'slapped across the face' by a fan in KFC

The fan didn't like her storyline at the time.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

LOL! KZN waiter has Twitter thinking 'Jacob Zuma' got a side job in PMB

So that's where Msholozi has been?
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Zinhle supports AKA & 3 other mega moments from the#TouchMyBlood party TshisaLIVE
  2. Here's why AKA decided to spill the tea on Bonang & his personal life on ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Amanda du-Pont blesses herself with a McLaren worth over R3-million TshisaLIVE
  4. Redi Tlhabi on Xolani Gwala's health: 'My darling friend is still standing' TshisaLIVE
  5. AKA says he respects Cass... but not so much as a musician TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Inside the Verulam house where a man kept his step daughter captive
Alleged killer seen dead outside Cape Town mosque after attack
X