Troll wants to hire Skolopad to wipe his s**t, her clapback was classic
Attention all trolls, at least get your facts straight before you come for people on the Twitter.
As we've come to accept, there are people that are really unhappy in reality and use social media to drag others into their misery. That is what a troll tried to do to Skolopad but it backfired horribly.
Skolopad's clapback game hit the troll like a headache from a bad babalas.
The entertainer is often on the receiving end of bad jokes but since she burst onto the spotlight with her infamous yellow dress, she has since developed a thick skin and a very witty way of clapping back at trolls.
The troll said: "Once I get my money right, I'll get Skolopad to wipe my ass after I sh*t."
Once I get my money right, imma hire @queenskolopad to wipe my ass after I shit😕 pic.twitter.com/Bd717pZMcn— ♠♥AUBREY♣♦ (@NaX_RSA) June 9, 2018
With all the stunts that Skolopad pulls... it is easy to forget that she is a qualified, professional nurse, which was a mistake on the troll's part because it was a set up for Skolopad to give him the clapback of the decade.
And sis didn't hold back, she hit back at the troll, saying "I went to college for that dude, plus I'm dangerous in that department!"
I went to college for that 1 ill come running🏃🏃🏃 nginjenje amasimba😁 pic.twitter.com/ewvgZwUAq3— #Queen.Skolopad 👑🐢 (@queenskolopad) June 9, 2018
Twitter was so impressed with Skolopad's response that they gave her a collective pat on the back.
They all agreed that the troll was trying to trend on Skolopad's expense and were happy he was pushed back in his lane.
