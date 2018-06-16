TshisaLIVE

Vuyo Ngcukana & Renate Stuurman confirm romance with cosy snaps

16 June 2018 - 08:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Vuyo and Renate make such a cute couple.
Image: Via Twitter

Actors Vuyo Ngcukana and Renate Stuurman have confirmed that they're very much an item by sharing a series of loved-up pictures. 

Vuyo who is known for his character, Schumaker on The Queen shared pictures of he and his lady enjoying some quality time together. 

"This lady here sharing jokes and I'm here for the laughs," Vuyo said about Renate on Twitter. 

Renate also shared a series of them together on Instagram. 

My weekend ❤ #HeresToAGoodWeek

A post shared by RENATE STUURMAN 🎭 (@renatestuurman) on

