Vuyo Ngcukana & Renate Stuurman confirm romance with cosy snaps
16 June 2018 - 08:00
Actors Vuyo Ngcukana and Renate Stuurman have confirmed that they're very much an item by sharing a series of loved-up pictures.
Vuyo who is known for his character, Schumaker on The Queen shared pictures of he and his lady enjoying some quality time together.
"This lady here sharing jokes and I'm here for the laughs," Vuyo said about Renate on Twitter.
This pretty lady @RenateStuurman got jokes and I’m here for the laughs 😄😍 pic.twitter.com/vZcRYjw2v4— Vuyolwethu Ngcukana (@vuyomse) June 10, 2018
Renate also shared a series of them together on Instagram.