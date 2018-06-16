TshisaLIVE

Zodwa: I don't watch my back, I only see success

16 June 2018 - 14:00 By Jessica Levitt

Zodwa Wabantu has made it known that she's here for one thing: coins! And if you're about to backstab her or get in her way, she's get zero f's to give.

Zodwa has spoken before about people getting in her way and making nasty comments about her appearance, and each time it really is water off a duck's back.

Instead of toning down her nakedness or attempting to change her appearance, Zodwa has grown even bolder and has made it clear that she's not about to change for anyone.

Shona phansi mawuthanda🎶🎶💃💃💃🚀🚀🚀🚀👑👑❤️

A post shared by zodwalibram (@zodwalibram) on

Only Zodwa Wabantu👑 Business Woman🚀👑❤️

A post shared by zodwalibram (@zodwalibram) on

One look at her Instagram will tell you just how much she doesn't care. And if the pictures aren't convincing, Zodwa has said as much in the captions.

"I don't watch my back,I only see what's in front of me: success."

I don't watch my back,I only see what's infront of me Success✅

A post shared by zodwalibram (@zodwalibram) on

