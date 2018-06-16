Zodwa: I don't watch my back, I only see success

Zodwa Wabantu has made it known that she's here for one thing: coins! And if you're about to backstab her or get in her way, she's get zero f's to give.

Zodwa has spoken before about people getting in her way and making nasty comments about her appearance, and each time it really is water off a duck's back.

Instead of toning down her nakedness or attempting to change her appearance, Zodwa has grown even bolder and has made it clear that she's not about to change for anyone.