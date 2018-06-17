Cassper labels 'show off' critics insecure

Cassper is forever being dragged on social media for being a "show off" or flaunting his riches, and the rapper has now hit back at his haters.

Speaking on Massiv Metro, Cassper said that criticising someone's riches showed your own insecurities.

You can admire Meek but not your neighbour

"You're comfortable about saying Meek (Mill) is dope, Meek is rich. Shout out to Meek for the rollie. Because you will never see Meek. You can do that because you admire that life but you can't (do that) for your neighbour because of your insecurities."

The whole 'coming out the hood and now I am rich' raps

"What's real? Real is true. What you are really going through. When I was rapping about being broke, I was really broke, but no one had a problem with it. So, when I rap about having money, because I am really getting money, then why do you have a problem with it?"

Cassper said that he wasn't going to change or start lying in his music, because it would change the spirit of his music.