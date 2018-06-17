TshisaLIVE

Miss SA Tamaryn Green shares inspirational message to young girls

17 June 2018 - 08:00 By Jessica Levitt
Tamaryn Green is ready to conquer the world.
She might be the newly crowned Miss South Africa, but Tamaryn Green is moving at a pace that will leave most of us wanting our beds.

From one interview to another, as well as her Miss SA responsibilities, Tamaryn has shared her message to young girls who look up to her as a role model.

"My hope for the little girls who look to me as a role model is that they never doubt how valuable they are," she wrote on Instagram.

She said it is important to know that your dreams are valid.

"Young women and girls are powerful and deserving of every opportunity the world has to offer, grab them with both hands."

#Queening

