So, how does your car match up in the hilarious iMoto bonnet challenge?
Every now and then there's a social media challenge so ridiculous, you just have to laugh, and to participate in the latest one all you have to do is beat your bonnet.
But not too hard, please. Or there could be something like a ...
The trend started earlier this week when a video was passed along on social media accounts showing "the difference between a car and iMoto"
Soon people were taking up the challenge with their own versions.
In a clip a guy is seen hitting the bonnet of a Volvo and then hitting an older VW Polo that looks like it had work done on it.
Testing cars!— Tumi Sole (@tumisole) June 13, 2018
South Africans are too much
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/8eAZ8Y8Vqj
The streets were a mess in response. With some even sharing other hilarious car jokes.
😂😂😂😂😂. Kugula. Kugula everywhere. Issa lot 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/VlXCa8U6ql— ICreateMyBliss 👑🌻 (@shekhetho) June 14, 2018
U will never see heaven doors😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/IyT2FZvU1h— Moreri (@teekaymoreri) June 14, 2018
Someone been saving up for that Polo why o etsa so 😂 pic.twitter.com/p8AGdkvfWL— Tumelo Mokgosi (@ngweiza26) June 14, 2018
Others were hesitant to take the challenge...
😂😂😂 I'm so scared to go hit the bonnet of my car https://t.co/glzNKCSdvj— 🎂 June 26 🎈 (@gregsoleri) June 13, 2018