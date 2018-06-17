TshisaLIVE

So, how does your car match up in the hilarious iMoto bonnet challenge?

17 June 2018 - 12:00 By Kyle Zeeman
A challenge where you hit the bonnet of your car has gone viral.
A challenge where you hit the bonnet of your car has gone viral.
Image: Via Twitter

Every now and then there's a social media challenge so ridiculous, you just have to laugh, and to participate in the latest one all you have to do is beat your bonnet.

But not too hard, please. Or there could be something like a ...

The trend started earlier this week when a video was passed along on social media accounts showing "the difference between a car and iMoto"

Soon people were taking up the challenge with their own versions. 

In a clip a guy is seen hitting the bonnet of a Volvo and then hitting an older VW Polo that looks like it had work done on it.

The streets were a mess in response. With some even sharing other hilarious car jokes.

Others were hesitant to take the challenge...

Nigerian man buries father in brand-new BMW

A Nigerian man caused a stir on social media when he buried his father in a brand-new BMW instead of a coffin in order to see him off in style.
News
5 days ago

LOL! KZN waiter has Twitter thinking 'Jacob Zuma' got a side job in PMB

So that's where Msholozi has been?
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

SNAPS | Beyoncé & Jay-Z's nudes broke the internet, but are they even real?

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's racy bedroom pics caused a stir on social media, and Bey is still trending hours later.
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Most read

  1. From 'Cassper subs' to juicy files: 12 fire quotes from AKA's #TouchMyBlood TshisaLIVE
  2. Zinhle supports AKA & 3 other mega moments from the#TouchMyBlood party TshisaLIVE
  3. Here's why AKA decided to spill the tea on Bonang & his personal life on ... TshisaLIVE
  4. AKA says he respects Cass... but not so much as a musician TshisaLIVE
  5. Forget the vosho, these Cassper dance moves will leave you twisted TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Inside the Verulam house where a man kept his step daughter captive
Alleged killer seen dead outside Cape Town mosque after attack
X