Wait! Did Lvovo just flirt with Thickleeyonce on Twitter?

17 June 2018 - 07:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Thickleeyonce has been getting "random" tweets from Lvovo.
So... Thickleeyonce was just minding her own business and busy gushing about her boo thang when all of a sudden she was getting flirtatious tweets from kwaito artist Lvovo.

Both Lee and Twitter aren't really sure what was happening and it was hilarious to try to solve the mystery. 

In what can be termed as a one-sided conversation... The following "dialogue" happened on Tuesday night.

Lvovo was like:

Thickleeyonce was like: Uhmmmm... *stares in confusion*  

At seeing the silence headed his way, Lvovo added some charm when he bid his 'crush' a goodnight.

Just like those guys on the Jhb Cbd streets that are always hollering at girls they'll never get.

He went: "Goodnight my size". 

At this point Thickleeyonce was probably... there talking to her phone like: "Go etsagalang kanti guys?".

Probably after typing and deleting a couple of "WTF" responses, she decided to go with:  Uhmmmm *stares in WTF*

But Lvovo wasn't deterred!

Fam nobody knows for sure what made Lvovo wake up to his "crush" on Thickleeyonce. The model is gorgeous for days but she was also clearly caught off-guard by Lvovo's uhm attempts to get her attention.

Anywho... Lvovo went the extra mile and started a hashtag.

A whole entire #ThickleeVovo.

Meanwhile us and Twitter are just out'chere like:

And, just in case you and Thickleeyonce thought Lvovo was going through a Tuesday night momentary infatuation/madness... Nah the crush was still very alive on Wednesday morning.

This might just all be a stunt for an upcoming song... or not!

Will Thickleeyonce respond to Lvovo's "hello ma baby"? Will Lvovo reveal where he got the Thicklee korobela? Will Lvovo's crush end with winter? Will we ever find out what is going on in Lvovo's head?

Only time will tell.

