Black Motion's Thabo Smols & Rakgadi's lil princess has arrived

Father's Day turned out to be super special for Black Motion's Thabo Smols, who welcomed his first bundle of joy with bae Rakgadi Sedy Koetle recently.

Thabo made the exciting announcement on Instagram on Sunday and had an avalanche of congratulatory messages across social media.

"Happy first Father’s Day to me... (It's a) long story but thank you baba... you made it possible for me to feel this way. Rakgadi Sedy Koetle thank you from the bottom of my heart," Thabo wrote on his post.

The new mommy also shared a heartfelt message to her man and their baby girl.

"Father of my daughter: On your first Father’s Day... where do I begin? God has blessed me beyond measures. This is all God and his power. He showed us that no one can get in the way of his will! Thank you for being with me every step of the way and never missing a single moment of this journey."

Rakgadi went on to gush about the dotting daddy, she's seen Thabo become.

"You are an amazing dad and may God bless you with all your heart’s desires. You two are my heaven sent. Happy Father’s Day from me and your little princess"

