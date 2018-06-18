TshisaLIVE

Flames! Abomama's Tshidi set fire to Bonanza's Merc & the Twitter streets

18 June 2018 - 10:20 By Chrizelda Kekana
Khanyi Mbau as Tshidi on the set of Abomama.
What does it take to make great TV? Just ask the Abomama squad.

It takes a lot of things to make mesmerising TV but at the top of that list is the burning passion and determination to tell stories as authentic and as entertaining as can be. That is something the Abomama Bemthandazo crew and cast seem to have mastered. And, viewers couldn't agree more.

A week ago, one of the directors of the popular Sunday night drama series, Thomas Gumede, posted a picture of himself seemingly directing with only his drawers and a T-shirt on. Nobody really understood what was the cause but he said it was all for the sake of perfect entertainment.

The perfect entertainment he spoke of came to life on last night's episode of Abomama and Thomas shared the behind the scenes story.

Apparently, in order to perfect the scene in which Khanyi Mbau (who plays Tshidi) gets on top of Bonanza's Merc, pours gasoline over it and lights it up, she had to rehearse. She needed pants to get on top of the car to rehearse and the only pair available were Thomas' pants.

See snap below:

This was the final product and needless to say, it was impressive!

Meanwhile the viewers were losing their minds!

Now... that is what we call FIRE entertainment. Well done!

