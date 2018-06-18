Flames! Abomama's Tshidi set fire to Bonanza's Merc & the Twitter streets

What does it take to make great TV? Just ask the Abomama squad.

It takes a lot of things to make mesmerising TV but at the top of that list is the burning passion and determination to tell stories as authentic and as entertaining as can be. That is something the Abomama Bemthandazo crew and cast seem to have mastered. And, viewers couldn't agree more.

A week ago, one of the directors of the popular Sunday night drama series, Thomas Gumede, posted a picture of himself seemingly directing with only his drawers and a T-shirt on. Nobody really understood what was the cause but he said it was all for the sake of perfect entertainment.