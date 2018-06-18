I blew 30k in a weekend trying to impress- Celebs get 'real' with #GramSham

Some of Mzansi's most famous faces have "taken off the mask" to reveal some of the battles they face behind the scenes - from depression to therapy and spending R30k a weekend to try to keep up the glitzy life of Instagram.

These, and more stories, were shared over the weekend under the hashtag #GramSham, the idea of TV personality Jo Lurie.

Earlier this month Jo challenged celebs to get real and show their unfiltered side for Youth Day, with the hope of showing young people that the "gram life is not real life".

"People often think that celebrities are living their dream and they have the dream life, but when you realise that someone you think is living your dream life is actually living a nightmare, it makes you think more carefully. I have seen what people in the industry go through and still found myself wanting to live their dream. Imagine what young people who follow them must think?" she told TshisaLIVE.

Jo added that the false image that was often shown on Instagram could dent a young person's self-esteem and make them think they were just not getting this life thing right.

She called up several celebs to ask them to post more "real" posts on social media, showing fans that life was not as glamorous as it may appear.

Lumko Johnson

Former YoTV presenter Lumko Johnson was one of the celebs who participated, and shared how he once got R30k for a job and blew it all in a matter of days so that he could show his celeb status. He woke up on that Monday morning with only R22.89 in his bank account.

"The first thing I did was call up a few friends. Three of us linked up that weekend living the time of our lives with bottles of bubbly, clubs, hotels and strippers. Monday morning I had to report to set and as I swiped at the service station this was the notification text of my bank balance."