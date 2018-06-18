I’m not amused: Thickleeyonce tells L'vovo to stop using her for hype

L'vovo has BEEN trying to take his shot with Thickleeyonce, but sis ain't having any of it and has told the charmer to stay out of her mentions.

All the trouble started when the grootman slid onto the model's timeline with a smooth "Goodnight my size ThickLeeyonce ungiphuphe".

While the internet is still trying to recover from the impact, Thickleeyonce went online to talk about how amazing her boo is.

Naturally, the streets couldn't help but tease her that the mystery man is L'vovo.

Sis was not impressed.