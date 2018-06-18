TshisaLIVE

I’m not amused: Thickleeyonce tells L'vovo to stop using her for hype

18 June 2018 - 07:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Thickleeyonce doesn't have time for L'vovo's games.
L'vovo has BEEN trying to take his shot with Thickleeyonce, but sis ain't having any of it and has told the charmer to stay out of her mentions.

All the trouble started when the grootman slid onto the model's timeline with a smooth "Goodnight my size ThickLeeyonce ungiphuphe". 

While the internet is still trying to recover from the impact, Thickleeyonce went online to talk about how amazing her boo is.

Naturally, the streets couldn't help but tease her that the mystery man is L'vovo.

Sis was not impressed.

She then turned her attention to L'vovo, hitting him with a virtual restraining order.

Her squad was in her corner, suggesting that it was "borderline harassment". 

But the masses were still cracking themselves up at L'vovo being "malume zoned".

