I’m not amused: Thickleeyonce tells L'vovo to stop using her for hype
L'vovo has BEEN trying to take his shot with Thickleeyonce, but sis ain't having any of it and has told the charmer to stay out of her mentions.
All the trouble started when the grootman slid onto the model's timeline with a smooth "Goodnight my size ThickLeeyonce ungiphuphe".
While the internet is still trying to recover from the impact, Thickleeyonce went online to talk about how amazing her boo is.
Naturally, the streets couldn't help but tease her that the mystery man is L'vovo.
Sis was not impressed.
So every time I tweet something y’all just gon say “Lvovo” ! Someone please make it stop😭— fat gal yonce (@ThickLeeyonce) June 14, 2018
She then turned her attention to L'vovo, hitting him with a virtual restraining order.
Please stop using my name and tweets to promote your music malume @LvovoSA . Just stop.— fat gal yonce (@ThickLeeyonce) June 14, 2018
Her squad was in her corner, suggesting that it was "borderline harassment".
But the masses were still cracking themselves up at L'vovo being "malume zoned".
Who said he is promoting his music? What if he is crushing on you nje vele pic.twitter.com/JVazJFVZmo— #TMB (@AxolileTimmy) June 14, 2018
Bona mogurl malome wao batla a khone go itswara... Uzomo-resist kanjane esefikele uLvovo pic.twitter.com/VcrlWHY2H8— 😜STOONKY😜 (@Mthiya_SA) June 14, 2018