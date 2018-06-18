The motorist convicted of causing the death of Top Billing presenter Simba Mhere does not deserve to go to jail‚ his lawyer argued on Monday.

"He poses no danger to anyone. He is economically active. He works and contributes to the fiscus‚" Preshalin Naidoo's counsel‚ Advocate Francois Roetz‚ said during sentencing proceedings in the Randburg Magistrate's Court.

Naidoo has blamed mechanical failure for the accident on William Nicol Drive in Fourways‚ Johannesburg‚ on January 31‚ 2015‚ which led to the deaths of Mhere and his friend Kady-Shay O’Bryan‚ who was a passenger in the car. Mhere was driving.

During the trial‚ the court heard evidence from a tracking company that the vehicle had been speeding prior to the accident. During judgment in January this year‚ magistrate David Mahango convicted Naidoo on two counts of culpable homicide. He rejected the evidence of the defence's accident reconstruction expert that speed could not have caused the accident.