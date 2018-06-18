Jessica Nkosi breaks her silence on her man & pregnancy: 'I don't want any drama'

After months of speculation, actress Jessica Nkosi has finally confirmed that she is pregnant with a baby girl and is happily in love with her partner, Uzalo's Ntokozo Dlamini.

Claims of the couple's romance and pregnancy first surfaced in a report by Sunday Sun earlier this year, but speaking to True Love magazine recently, Jessica finally confirmed the good news.

She told the publication that she was not trying to hide the pregnancy from her fans but just wanted to enjoy the journey and her relationship without the spotlight being on her.

"There's nothing scandalous about my pregnancy. Therefore, I don't want any drama around it and I certainly don't want anyone to have an opinion about it."

The star took a small break from social media but later returned, posting a picture of herself in a puffy dress that sent the rumour mill into a meltdown.