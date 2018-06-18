Nasty C on getting nudes in the DMs and shooting his shot overseas

Nasty C says that while touring around the world can be hard, it's made easier by keeping in touch with the million plus contacts he has on his WhatsApp... if he can navigate past the nudes.

The rapper has more stamps in his passport than the local post office, and he recently took a minute out of his busy touring schedule to speak to TshisaLIVE so y'all can get a glimpse of what's like to roll with the young king.

You just dropped two tracks recently, but do they love your work as much as we do overseas?

It is crazy! The people are all vibing with it and every time we've played the songs people have been losing their minds. It's crazy because every time I perform anywhere they are so excited to receive me. I feel that excitement and adrenaline of the come up every time.

We've seen your international moves, so does this mean we must pack your bags and give in your ID because you're 'relocating'?