Our stories are teaching the world: Trevor Noah's book being taught in American schools

Trevor Noah's book Born a Crime has already topped bestseller lists, audiobook libraries and is even being made into a movie, but the star says one of his biggest achievements with the book was seeing it being taught in American schools.

It was recently revealed that the book was being taught in Newark, New Jersey schools as part of is curriculum.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times recently, Trevor said it was mind-blowing to think that his story would make such an impact.

"To go from a kid who was always in trouble for something or other, to now have my book being taught in school is quite a jump. I don’t think the book is a product of myself, but rather me telling a story comprised of many stories. Part of it is South Africa’s story, part of it is my family’s story, my mother’s story, the lessons she taught me. Then, obviously, my interpretation of the world I was raised in."

Trevor said the stories of apartheid South Africa held lessons for the whole world.

"It’s most beautiful to me because of why they’re using the book. I do think the lessons we learned in apartheid South Africa are stories that apply to the world... It’s an easy story to understand because South Africa’s racism was so blatant and so unavoidable. I think it’s a nice place to learn how to have conversations on a topic that has become very fraught with political landmines everywhere you go."