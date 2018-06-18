TshisaLIVE

Shashi Naidoo gets 'death threats' after calling Gaza a 'sh*thole'

18 June 2018 - 11:26 By Kyle Zeeman
Shashi Naidoo was lambasted for calling Gaza a "sh*thole".
Image: JAMES OATWAY

Model and media personality Shashi Naidoo came under fire after comments she made about the unrest between Israel and Palestine went viral, and caused widespread outrage. 

In a series of tweets Shashi got into a debate with a follower on Instagram, calling Gaza a "sh**hole" and was seemingly pro-Israeli. She bashed Gaza for apparently not using aid and resources in helping its population but pursuing an "ambition to annihilate Israel". 

It all started after Shashi shared a picture with Black Coffee in Ibiza, and a follower slammed Black Coffee for a performance in Israel earlier this year. 

The comments have since been deleted from Shashi's social media accounts, however screenshots of it have been circulated. 

In the wake of the backlash, Shashi issued a public apology on Instagram Stories, saying that she did not mean any harm by her comments. 

"I am extremely sorry about the statements I have made, unfortunately my comments came from very little knowledge of the political standing as I am not a political figure or even follow politics," read part of the statement. 

She also went on to add how she worked closely with a lot of Muslims and that she admired many traits of the religion.

Shashi also shared an emotional video claiming to have received "10 death threats" in one day.

"The apology I made today was very sincere, I can assure you of that. I have already received 10 death threats today and a lot of backlash." 

However, social media users and activists have slammed Shashi's apology claiming it misses the mark and true understanding of the unrest between Israel and Palestine. 

Shashi has since been dropped as an ambassador of Glampalm Africa and a jewelry designer named Adila Dhorat.  

Numerous attempts by TshisaLIVE to get additional comment from Shashi on the debacle proved unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article. 

The outcry comes only months after radio host Gareth Cliff was criticised for labelling Palestinians as "invaders" during a segment on his radio station, CliffCentral, after at least 60 Palestinians had been shot dead and thousands were injured after the Israeli defence force fired live ammunition on the Gaza border during a protest in May.

According to TimesLIVE, the incident drew international condemnation and global outrage, with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, among those calling for an end to the ongoing and violent injustice in Gaza. He was also among those proposing an independent inquiry into the killings.

