Shashi Naidoo gets 'death threats' after calling Gaza a 'sh*thole'

Model and media personality Shashi Naidoo came under fire after comments she made about the unrest between Israel and Palestine went viral, and caused widespread outrage.

In a series of tweets Shashi got into a debate with a follower on Instagram, calling Gaza a "sh**hole" and was seemingly pro-Israeli. She bashed Gaza for apparently not using aid and resources in helping its population but pursuing an "ambition to annihilate Israel".

It all started after Shashi shared a picture with Black Coffee in Ibiza, and a follower slammed Black Coffee for a performance in Israel earlier this year.

The comments have since been deleted from Shashi's social media accounts, however screenshots of it have been circulated.