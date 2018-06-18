TshisaLIVE

We’ll give up Tinder if we have a mother-in-law like this DMF ma

18 June 2018 - 10:17 By Kyle Zeeman
A mom on 'Date My Family' had the internet in crisis mode.
It's not often that you see Date My Family dominated by a mother -in-law but when they come with short hair, tats and a killer attitude, even the internet had their notepads out.  

First things first, bachelor Lee was looking for a potential soulmate and met the family and friends of some of the candidates. It eventually ended up with this awkward but hilarious date. 

Now, the popular reality dating show has featured some interesting characters in its time but fans of the show were still shooketh beyond belief when the mother of his date grabbed the mic and laid down for poor Lee and for the whole of Mzansi.

You see Ma is not only a biker with tats and short hair, but is also really protective of her daughter. In other words, everything you can imagine in a mother-in-law.

The internet was a mess as they reacted to her appearance on the show.

