We’ll give up Tinder if we have a mother-in-law like this DMF ma
It's not often that you see Date My Family dominated by a mother -in-law but when they come with short hair, tats and a killer attitude, even the internet had their notepads out.
First things first, bachelor Lee was looking for a potential soulmate and met the family and friends of some of the candidates. It eventually ended up with this awkward but hilarious date.
Watch: #DateMyFamily : Lee goes on a date with the potential lover... pic.twitter.com/WYB7i8eJSp— MzansiTVShows (@MzansiTVShows) June 17, 2018
Now, the popular reality dating show has featured some interesting characters in its time but fans of the show were still shooketh beyond belief when the mother of his date grabbed the mic and laid down for poor Lee and for the whole of Mzansi.
You see Ma is not only a biker with tats and short hair, but is also really protective of her daughter. In other words, everything you can imagine in a mother-in-law.
The internet was a mess as they reacted to her appearance on the show.
#DateMyFamily the 3rd family. Run Bra. Those are not biker's tatoos but ex prisoner tatoos on mother-in-law pic.twitter.com/6bvryYnvDO— Last Kemetic King (@NtuthukoNkomo) June 17, 2018
#Datemyfamily mother in law tattoos and baker!😐😐 pic.twitter.com/YmfffOmsaY— Cutie.missE (@ESTHERMOTLOBA) June 17, 2018
Lol the 3rd family is lit🔥🔥🔥 😂🤣😂#DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/gFyQceEsVz— Tshegofatso Mphehlo👑 (@TshegofatsoMph9) June 17, 2018
THAT'S WHY I HATE GOIN TO #DateMyFamily.. COZ Uu WILL END UP HAVING A MOTHER IN LAW WITH TATTOOS LIKE WTF.. 👏👐 pic.twitter.com/7Mem6dupMf— Supreme.kidd.thiblo (@Supreme_kidd80) June 17, 2018
#DateMyFamily— Uncle Stan (@stan_czwe) June 17, 2018
2018 mother-in-laws:
...Tatoos
...Blond hair
...Bikers
We are led...😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/8EJluKYSIg
#DateMyFamily there you go guys🔥🔥 the mom with tats pic.twitter.com/zLMy7rQtMI— Gaopalelwe 🔥 Diboke (@Ke_gopcha) June 17, 2018
Mamezala wit the tattoos gives me life mona phansi #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/j9fdLf0SRc— 👑 Mboma ka mqhele🇿🇦🇸🇿 (@NJBZA_NJAHDAWG) June 17, 2018
The mom has bleached hair, tattoos, and is a biker. Lee might as well take her on a date. #DateMyFamily #MzansiDMF #DMFMzansi pic.twitter.com/4s5Allsemg— Pootie Tang (@Mdudemeister) June 17, 2018
