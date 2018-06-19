AKA: I sacrificed everything for love

AKA has once again opened up about his relationship with his ex Bonang Matheba, claiming that he "sacrificed everything" to make their relationship work.

The pair split at the end of 2017 and is something that AKA has spoken about in his music since.

Shortly after releasing his latest album that makes a boat-load of references to his former relationship, the Supa Mega told Slikour that the romance took a toll on his baby mama and his relationship with his mom.

"Now that I am out of the relationship, I can now big her (DJ Zinhle) up for being a great mom and being an amazing woman. My mom, our relationship was obviously strained for obvious reasons but when I say, 'when I left my baby mama I thought you were my soulmate', I f*cking sacrificed everything. There is no guarantees in life but if you let go of the sh*t I let go of and throw yourself 100 percent in, you figure 'we're going all the way, right' but life doesn't work like that."

AKA said that he played a big part in the guilt and destruction that came with the "saga" that saw him leave his baby mama for a new relationship.

"I just want people to understand that I fully know and what I was putting on the line and maybe now I understand what I kind of didn't appreciate when I had it."

The Touch My Blood rapper recently served files, singing on the song Daddy Issues II: "every single situation that we face feels like Déjà vu. My n*gger don't ever ever love a woman more than she loves you. All my n*ggers telling me that life goes on. Tell me what is the reason that I am so far gone? F*ck your social media encyclopedia."

The rapper told TshisaLIVE that he decided to dish the deets on his life because it was therapeutic and made him a better artist.

"I lived it. I think the definition of an artist, to me, is someone who can be vulnerable and honest. They open themselves to anything. At the end of the day, my music has to be a reflection of my life and it just so happens that my life is under a microscope."