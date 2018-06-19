Azania Mosaka on Real Talk debut: It is not a gossip show

Mzansi waited with baited breath to hear Bonang "open up" but goot dololo juicy bits and while many understood that it was Bonang's character that ensured the interview went in that direction, a few others questioned if Azania pushed enough.

Azania told TshisaLIVE she knew that a lot of Twitterfolk wanted the interview to become a gossip show, but insisted that the Real Talk audience was broader.

"I think it was a decent first start and I'm glad we started with a power house like Bonang. It was always going to be tricky because she's so media savvy and she has a way of conducting herself that always protects and guards her image, so it was always going to be a tricky interview. I was prepared for that but I was also clear that I didn't want the show to be a gossip show."

Shortly after being announced as the new host of the show, Azania let TshisaLIVE in on her game plan to win viewers over with her own style.

"I am very passionate about having real conversations with ordinary South Africans who are doing extraordinary things. I feel like this is a great platform to tell stories that don't often come to the fore."

It looks like she's already well on her way with doing things differently.

Hot on the heels of Bonang's appearance on the show, will be author and businesswoman DJ Zinhle on Tuesday night.

Azania couldn't help but share her excitement about having Zinhle on the Real Talk couch.

"I'm excited with what she is doing. She's just so genuine and so authentic and open in her story. I think there's a lot of power in that, when you own your vulnerability and your pain, as well as, just your journey that you travelled."

Real Talk plays on SABC 3 weekdays at 6pm.