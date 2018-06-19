TshisaLIVE

#BonangOnRealTalk | It was 'a lot of things...' - Queen B

The interview was a lot of things, but shade throwing and feeding gossip or actually giving candid answers was not one of them...

19 June 2018 - 07:10 By Chrizelda Kekana
Bonang Matheba on the set Real Talk on 3 with the new host Azania Mosaka.
Image: Via Twitter

Look, there's no denying that Bonang Matheba came all the way through when she graced the Real Talk hot seat, she was dripping African butter all the way, but things took a different direction when the hard questions were posed. All Mzansi got was: "A lot of things." 

Mogirl did not give the people what they wanted, which left Twitter split between, "she handled it like the queen she is" and "she is too calculated and closed off".

On Monday evening millions of viewers tuned into SABC 3 to catch the first episode of the "all new" Real Talk On SABC3 with Azania Mosaka, who had your girl B as her first guest. 

This was us and Twitter before the show began.

TshisaLIVE  was invited to be part of the live audience at the Real Talk studios in Steyn City and although there were some nerves in the air, the team and Azania were prepared to give the people what they want.

Firstly, viewers waited anxiously to see how Azania would conduct her host duties as compared to Anele Mdoda, who had quite a following as host of the show. 

According to many, Azania nailed it and even reminded social media viewers of Noeleen Maholwana-Sangqu. Some of the words used to describe her included: calm, mature and graceful. #AQueen

And, truth be told Azania really did a fantastic job as a host... except 30 minutes into the into the interview Mzansi was still here like...

The show literally went like this: Bonang's childhood ambitions, Bonang's mentors singing her praises, Bonang the businesswoman, Bonang the philanthropist, Bonang on social media etiquette and using it for business opportunities...

These things were all amazing but Mogirl has a book out for crying out loud... the answers to most of these questions are engraved into the B Force's minds and are even known by the anti-Bonang squad.

Bonang's success and come up makes for an inspiring story and Mogirl gave quotable answers sharing her wisdom on all of the above.

But Mzansi was still here like..

Then Azania actually come through with the questions Mzansi was actually camping on these streets for.

You know... AKA, Zinhle and her love life (past present and future) but Bonang shut her down!

Fam it was awks AF!

Almost all the questions to do with her personal life were answered with what will probably become a hashtag or B Force's new mantra: 'A LOT OF THINGS'.

Ain't it amazing how you can say... a lot of things and still say nothing...

