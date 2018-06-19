BonangOnRealTalk | It was 'a lot of things...' - Queen B

Look, there's no denying that Bonang Matheba came all the way through when she graced the Real Talk hot seat, she was dripping African butter all the way, but things took a different direction when the hard questions were posed. All Mzansi got was: "A lot of things."

Mogirl did not give the people what they wanted, which left Twitter split between, "she handled it like the queen she is" and "she is too calculated and closed off".

On Monday evening millions of viewers tuned into SABC 3 to catch the first episode of the "all new" Real Talk On SABC3 with Azania Mosaka, who had your girl B as her first guest.

This was us and Twitter before the show began.