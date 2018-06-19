#BonangOnRealTalk | It was 'a lot of things...' - Queen B
The interview was a lot of things, but shade throwing and feeding gossip or actually giving candid answers was not one of them...
Look, there's no denying that Bonang Matheba came all the way through when she graced the Real Talk hot seat, she was dripping African butter all the way, but things took a different direction when the hard questions were posed. All Mzansi got was: "A lot of things."
Mogirl did not give the people what they wanted, which left Twitter split between, "she handled it like the queen she is" and "she is too calculated and closed off".
On Monday evening millions of viewers tuned into SABC 3 to catch the first episode of the "all new" Real Talk On SABC3 with Azania Mosaka, who had your girl B as her first guest.
TshisaLIVE was invited to be part of the live audience at the Real Talk studios in Steyn City and although there were some nerves in the air, the team and Azania were prepared to give the people what they want.
Firstly, viewers waited anxiously to see how Azania would conduct her host duties as compared to Anele Mdoda, who had quite a following as host of the show.
According to many, Azania nailed it and even reminded social media viewers of Noeleen Maholwana-Sangqu. Some of the words used to describe her included: calm, mature and graceful. #AQueen
Something genuine about Azania. And I love that she respects her guests; very important in an interview. #RealTalkOn3— Lihle Mgobhozi (@Leesh_Lay) June 18, 2018
That interview was wack because Bonang gives PR media trained answers,closed off, answers no personal questions and is incredibly evasive. She doesn't give a good interview.— Soso (@nathixipula) June 18, 2018
Has nothing to do with Azania's interviewing style!
And that's that on that. #RealTalkOn3
I like @Azania_ interviewing style. So much class and elegance. She’s not too pushy and the beauty of being a great host!! #RealTalkOn3— Cam (@CamModisane) June 18, 2018
#RealTalkOn3— Sir_Harris'on (@Harrison_MK) June 18, 2018
iWorry yami is that the show is almost over the important questions have not been asked. pic.twitter.com/oqS7s9lrQz
Azania is asking questions we already know answers to. Grrr! #RealTalkOn3 pic.twitter.com/7bk8jdZpbc— PassOver (@Paseka_mm) June 18, 2018
Azania's questions 😐😐😐😐 Very shallow. Twenty minutes in and we still don't know who Bonang really is #RealTalkOn3 pic.twitter.com/8JKOHt20TA— SementhleeW💕 (@SementhleeW) June 18, 2018
The show literally went like this: Bonang's childhood ambitions, Bonang's mentors singing her praises, Bonang the businesswoman, Bonang the philanthropist, Bonang on social media etiquette and using it for business opportunities...
These things were all amazing but Mogirl has a book out for crying out loud... the answers to most of these questions are engraved into the B Force's minds and are even known by the anti-Bonang squad.
Bonang's success and come up makes for an inspiring story and Mogirl gave quotable answers sharing her wisdom on all of the above.
Then Azania actually come through with the questions Mzansi was actually camping on these streets for.
You know... AKA, Zinhle and her love life (past present and future) but Bonang shut her down!
#RealTalkon3— The Alchemist (@Norxee) June 18, 2018
Azania: Do you ever think about Zintle
Bonang :Yes , I think about a lot of things
Azania : What comes to mind when you think about her?
Bonang :A lot of things
Azania : she’s comin to the show tomorrow , what do you think ?
Bonang : A lot of things 😂😂😂😂🤭
Almost all the questions to do with her personal life were answered with what will probably become a hashtag or B Force's new mantra: 'A LOT OF THINGS'.
Social media is a beast that's overfed. Now and again it must be starved and left in the dark. Bonang did just that. Y'all hungry for a lot of things after that. #RealTalkOn3 pic.twitter.com/nRPYD8XMKv— Portia Gumede (@portiagumedesa) June 18, 2018
Y'all are so hacked cuz she left you with " a lot of things" #Realtalkon3 pic.twitter.com/p19gKrHdvZ— Yikes! 🇦🇷🇩🇪🇪🇸 (@Lesedi__MS) June 18, 2018
TL was gassed up to hear B's interview and all they got is "A lot of things" #RealTalkOn3 pic.twitter.com/8E36cV9ajs— Vista 🇿🇦 (@dynamicvista) June 18, 2018
Azania asks a question— Sibz (@sibzE) June 18, 2018
Bonang: a lot of things
Stans: OMG so professional #RealTalkOn3 pic.twitter.com/9RcDW1Hz1e
Sorry aus @anele, there is an interview we are gonna need you to redo. The one from today.— Theodorah Manjo ♡ (@MissManjo) June 18, 2018
There are things that were not answered, kuthiwa "a lot of things".
Sisi, siyacela please. Buyela endaweni yakho, siya phoswa 😒 #RealTalkOn3 pic.twitter.com/Y8JIyxd1lS