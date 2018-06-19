TshisaLIVE

Jonathan Boynton-Lee on Simba crash sentencing: Now we have closure

19 June 2018 - 13:31 By Kyle Zeeman
Jonathan and Simba were best friends.
Image: Via Jonathan's Instagram

Simba Mhere's best friend Jonathan Boynton-Lee has responded to the 10-year prison sentence handed down to Preshalin Naidoo by saying it will finally bring closure to him and Simba's family.

Preshlin was convicted of killing Simba and his friend, Kady-Shay O’Bryan in a car accident in January 2015.

In handing down the sentence, magistrate David Mahango said that Preshlin had "embarked on a conduct of extreme proportion" on the day of the accident and left the Top Billing star's family "traumatised".

"The accused on the day embarked on a conduct of extreme proportions. He drove at a speed of 166 km/h. The families of the deceased have been traumatised."

Speaking to TshisaLIVE after the sentence was passed, Jonathan said it had been a long wait for justice.

"We are all just relieved it is over, it's been a very long, drawn out process." 

He said that while the last few years since Simba's death have taken its toll on his friends and family, they could now look forward to honouring the star without the glare of cameras or the court case hanging over the matter.

"Now we have closure," he added. 

Simba's father told TimesLIVE that he felt the sentence was appropriate and would bring closure to "an extent".

"I think it's appropriate. It won't bring life back‚ but it sends out the message to road users to take responsibility for what they do on the roads‚" said Joseph Mhere.

His sentiments were echoed by Kady's brother, Duane.

"The sentence is appropriate. It is not going to bring Kady and Simba back‚ but I am confident that justice has been served today. We still have to go through the emotions of the appeal‚ but we will cross that bridge when we get there."

Preshlin will bring an application for leave to appeal his sentence on Friday.

