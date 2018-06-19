Nyalleng won't fall into the trap that celebs must 'slay' all the time
One of the biggest pressures of being in the entertainment industry for Uzalo actress Nyalleng Thibedi is being "expected" to slay all the time since the advent of social media, but this actress won't die for the gram fam.
In an interview with TshisaLIVE Nyalleng explained that she felt lucky to be playing the girl-next-door on Uzalo because it made it easier for her fans to accept that she ain't a slay queen.
"The majority of my fans are between 18-24. I get the sense that they relate to me because of the character I play. A girl next door and in that I am lucky in that way because then they expect me to be just like them."
Like... ain't nobody here for that.
Nyalleng explained that she had to also draw the line as soon as she realised that the expectation that accompanies being on TV, is that you will look your best all the time and lead a luxurious lifestyle.
"Now, I love shopping. I even love shopping for groceries and I had to make it easier for myself because it got harder as I got more and more recognised. You know, you'll be going to your Shoprite to buy food and people will expect you to be slaying or whatever, I'm not about that life. That (slaying) is not why I did this in the first place," she said.
The actress it wasn't that she didn't enjoying "slaying" every now and then but she wanted to make her fans, especially the young ones, understand that slaying isn't mandatory just because she's on TV.
She's constantly on some:
Nyalleng explained that people tend to forget that acting, is a job like any other job and when they are "off" they also deserve to chill.
"Every job has pressure. There's pressure from the work, from your peers and from the public, but how you deal with it makes all the difference. So for me, it's to always remember who you are and why you are doing this in the first place."
Authenticity is key!