Nyalleng won't fall into the trap that celebs must 'slay' all the time

One of the biggest pressures of being in the entertainment industry for Uzalo actress Nyalleng Thibedi is being "expected" to slay all the time since the advent of social media, but this actress won't die for the gram fam.

In an interview with TshisaLIVE Nyalleng explained that she felt lucky to be playing the girl-next-door on Uzalo because it made it easier for her fans to accept that she ain't a slay queen.

"The majority of my fans are between 18-24. I get the sense that they relate to me because of the character I play. A girl next door and in that I am lucky in that way because then they expect me to be just like them."

Like... ain't nobody here for that.