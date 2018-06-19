Simphiwe Majozi almost lost his job because taxi queue selfies were real

Uzalo actor Simphiwe Majozi was in no way pressured to stop using public transport because of his "celeb status", but decided to buy a car because his job was at risk.

When chatting to TshisaLIVE, Simphiwe explained that he saw no problem with taking public transport until it would take him an hour to get to work when the trip was supposed to be just 10 minutes.

"Soon after I joined Uzalo, I had to make some lifestyle changes. Like, at that time I didn't have a car so I took taxies to work. Taking the taxis started to become a hassle, with so many people putting me under pressure, you know asking questions and asking for pictures. It was not wrong in any way and I couldn't even blame them..."

Every time Simphiwe pulled up at the rank, it would be a situation...