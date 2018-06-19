Tributes & outrage pour in for rapper XXXTentacion, killed at 20

Rapper Jahseh "XXXTentacion" Onfroy was shot and killed during an apparent robbery in Florida, Miami on Monday, police have told American media.

According to CNN, the star, known for tracks like SAD! and Change, was leaving a shop on Monday afternoon (American time) when two men in a SUV shot and killed him in an apparent robbery. Police are still searching for the suspects.

The rapper was later taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The star made headlines in recent months and was last year hauled to court on domestic violence charges. A few weeks later he took to social media to condemn sexual and domestic assault.

Footage allegedly showing the rapper slumped over in his car has surfaced but has also been condemned in some quarters as "a symptom of a camera culture" where people will rather reach for their phones and record than try to help in an emergency.