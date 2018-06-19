Tributes & outrage pour in for rapper XXXTentacion, killed at 20
Rapper Jahseh "XXXTentacion" Onfroy was shot and killed during an apparent robbery in Florida, Miami on Monday, police have told American media.
According to CNN, the star, known for tracks like SAD! and Change, was leaving a shop on Monday afternoon (American time) when two men in a SUV shot and killed him in an apparent robbery. Police are still searching for the suspects.
The rapper was later taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The star made headlines in recent months and was last year hauled to court on domestic violence charges. A few weeks later he took to social media to condemn sexual and domestic assault.
Footage allegedly showing the rapper slumped over in his car has surfaced but has also been condemned in some quarters as "a symptom of a camera culture" where people will rather reach for their phones and record than try to help in an emergency.
A Repost : seriously , that was the first thing that crossed my mind too ..like why are these ppl RECORDING him dead , and not calling for help or rushin him to the hospital instead ? It’s really sad what happened , as much as I don’t really know about this artist, no one deserves to die like this. #xxxtentacion #rip #ripxxxtentacion #newworld #oblivious #rapper #news #trending #update #follow4follow
The incident has also reopened debates around gun control and gun-related crime in America.
Meanwhile, big names such as Kanye West and Diplo have paid tribute to the young star.
Locally, producer Tweezy also paid his condolences the rapper's family.
Rip @xxxtentacion this is absolute devastation so much talent I’m shook— A A R O N C A R T E R (@aaroncarter) June 18, 2018
Listening to the "?" Album...this man is such an incredible musician😭 I hate myself for only acknowledging his talents now💔 pic.twitter.com/E1WPb1iFom— Tweezy (@TweezyZA) June 19, 2018
My heart dropped when I heard about @xxxtentacion, I feel like we only got to see a glimpse of his artistry. I didn’t know him personally but I respect how passionate he was about his music and message. Nobody deserves this kind of ending. gone too soon, damn! RIP— Sean Don (@BigSean) June 19, 2018