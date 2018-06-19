TshisaLIVE

Tributes & outrage pour in for rapper XXXTentacion, killed at 20

19 June 2018 - 08:19 By Kyle Zeeman
Rapper XXXTentacion was shot and killed in a suspected robbery on Monday.
Rapper XXXTentacion was shot and killed in a suspected robbery on Monday.
Image: Miami Dade County Corrections via Getty Images

Rapper Jahseh "XXXTentacion" Onfroy was shot and killed during an apparent robbery in Florida, Miami on Monday, police have told American media.

According to CNN, the star, known for tracks like SAD! and Change, was leaving a shop on Monday afternoon (American time) when two men in a SUV shot and killed him in an apparent robbery. Police are still searching for the suspects.

The rapper was later taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

The star made headlines in recent months and was last year hauled to court on domestic violence charges. A few weeks later he took to social media to condemn sexual and domestic assault.

Footage allegedly showing the rapper slumped over in his car has surfaced but has also been condemned in some quarters as "a symptom of a camera culture" where people will rather reach for their phones and record than try to help in an emergency.

The incident has also reopened debates around gun control and gun-related crime in America.

Meanwhile, big names such as Kanye West and Diplo have paid tribute to the young star.

Locally, producer Tweezy also paid his condolences the rapper's family.

Cassper labels 'show off' critics insecure

You have a problem with Cass? Take a ticket and wait for him outside.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Jackie Phamotse 'seeking legal advice' over sex tape charges by Bassie & Romeo Kumalo

Jackie Phamotse is currently facing charges of crimen injuria laid by Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo.
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

AKA: I sacrificed everything for love

The Mega says that he can now 'big up' DJ Zinhle for being a great mom.
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. Jessica Nkosi breaks her silence on her man & pregnancy: 'I don't want any ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Sjoe! Babes shows off major booty in a sheer dress TshisaLIVE
  3. Shashi Naidoo gets 'death threats' after calling Gaza a 'sh*thole' TshisaLIVE
  4. Jackie Phamotse 'seeking legal advice' over sex tape charges by Bassie & ... TshisaLIVE
  5. From 'Cassper subs' to juicy files: 12 fire quotes from AKA's #TouchMyBlood TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

State vs. Jason Rohde: What the forensic experts have to say
Another Ford Kuga goes up in flames
X