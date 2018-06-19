WATCH: Baby Cele on the responsibility of having an ancestral gift

Baby said it was a big responsibility and that at times it can hold you back from forming relationships. She remembered some of the things she had gone through with her gift, like the premonition of her father's death.

"Having this gift is a beautiful feeling, it's just that sometimes it is so scary. Sometimes you foresee things and you can't tell the people involved. Like if its something that's bad, you'd foresee those things and keep them to yourself, which is not easy."

"I remember, with my dad. I woke up after I dreamt he was dying, I was apparently crying in my sleep. My mom woke me up, asking what was wrong? I said no, my dad... On the same day he died. Yet she had said no 'it means he's going to live longer' but on the very same day he died."

Baby recently tied the knot to the love of her life in a secret ceremony, after which she also bagged her role on the popular Uzalo.

The actress also revealed that she and her hubby had been in an on-and-off relationship for five years but did not live together before they decided to get hitched. So he was worried about the kids and being away from his wifey.

"Unfortunately I had to leave three months after (the wedding). I didn't know if I should tell him (her husband). I thought if I discuss it with him, chances are he will change my mind. So, I signed the contract and only told him three days later. I didn't have the guts," she told TshisaLIVE in a previous interview.

Watch the rest of the interview below: