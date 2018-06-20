Hol' up? Did Cassper Nyovest just say AKA provoked him... again?

Cassper Nyovest says he has "no respect" for AKA after the Supa Mega apparently "provoked" him over the weekend.

The pair have had an ongoing feud for close to four years now, and despite one occasion in which their meeting allegedly became violent and physical, they have kept their beef alive in the music.

However, it seems the feud is getting more heat and Cassper claimed that AKA came for him this past weekend.

According to comments from their followers, Cass showed up at AKA's Touch My Blood after party and it didn't "end" well. But Cass told fans on social media that he walked away after the incident, saying: "innocent people get hurt cause of this dumb sh*t"

The revelation came just hours after the untimely death of 20-year-old rapper Xxxtentation. Cassper took to Twitter to share his thoughts and to reflect on what XXX's death has taught him, especially since there were speculation that his death was linked to hip hop beef.

He spoke about how dudes stay provoking him.