Hol' up? Did Cassper Nyovest just say AKA provoked him... again?
It looks like the #TouchMyBlood after party was more lit than we all realised!
Cassper Nyovest says he has "no respect" for AKA after the Supa Mega apparently "provoked" him over the weekend.
The pair have had an ongoing feud for close to four years now, and despite one occasion in which their meeting allegedly became violent and physical, they have kept their beef alive in the music.
However, it seems the feud is getting more heat and Cassper claimed that AKA came for him this past weekend.
According to comments from their followers, Cass showed up at AKA's Touch My Blood after party and it didn't "end" well. But Cass told fans on social media that he walked away after the incident, saying: "innocent people get hurt cause of this dumb sh*t"
The revelation came just hours after the untimely death of 20-year-old rapper Xxxtentation. Cassper took to Twitter to share his thoughts and to reflect on what XXX's death has taught him, especially since there were speculation that his death was linked to hip hop beef.
He spoke about how dudes stay provoking him.
I’ve been provoked so many times & niggas have come at me with that street shit so many times. I’ve walked away every single time and I’ve been mocked and been called pussy for it. I am getting money & I am feeding my family. The last thing I care about is acting tough. 🤷🏿♂️— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) June 19, 2018
Seeing that he was beating around the bush, one follower asked him straight up if AKA had provoked him this past weekend, and Cass spilled the tea.
Yes he did&I walked away again. He’s gonna deny it again but I have it on video this time. I don’t know what he’s trying to archieve with this tough act but I’m not about it. Innocent people get hurt cause of this dumb shit he’s trying to start. I do not respect that man at all. https://t.co/cQOgJjVddk— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) June 19, 2018
Cassper's reply send ripples throughout Twitter. His fans encouraged him to be the bigger guy in the whole issue, while AKA's fans asked him why he always wanted to play the victim.
Someone asked him why he didn't take the matter to the police.
Cassper implied that from his previous experience of a similar matter, he believed his rival was capable of getting the case thrown out of court.
I did the last time and the case was thrown out of court. You know you can buy these things. It’s South Africa. https://t.co/srlvH98SMT— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) June 19, 2018
AKA didn't respond directly to Cassper but instead asked what on Earth he was talking about this time. He also later asked his fans to follow his lead on how to deal with things.
All I ask of the MEGACY is that they follow my lead. If I’m dissing. Diss. If I’m hyped, be hype. If I swing ... swing. But if I’m quiet. Be quiet. 🔴— AKA (@akaworldwide) June 19, 2018
However, his manager and partner Prince Nyembe was not about to keep quiet and let Cassper "drag" AKA.
So he replied to Cassper, asking him why he felt it necessary to come to the Touch My Blood after-party and always seemed to be chasing after the Mega?
Cassper blue ticked anyone who wasn't buying his story, including Prince and AKA.
He continued preaching the message of not resorting to violence, and claimed he wanted to teach his fans how to live in a positive world.
A man who subjects to violence is a man who is deafted. In any situation!!! If the best thing you can come up with is picking up a gun or using your fists, you’ve already lost unless you’re in danger and you’re defending yourself. I can’t respect that. It’s weak!!!— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) June 19, 2018
I wanna live long. I wanna teach. I wanna set my family up. I wanna inspire my poeple. I wanna change the world in a positive way. I wanna have healthy kids I can relate my stories to and teach them about God and resilience. I am putting all this positive stuff into my future.— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) June 20, 2018