IN MEMES: Love isn't supposed to hurt - lessons Twitter took from Yobe
It's becoming harder and harder for Twitter to apparently believe in "good men" and last night's episode of Yobe didn't help the situation at all.
Viewers this week were introduced to Ntombifuthi, a woman who was abused by her then partner and who burnt her house down when she threatened to leave.
They listened as the woman told her story and how, after being completely broken by the now convicted man, she couldn't trust or love again. She said she felt she needed to forgive him to resurrect her soul and spirit that he had been killed.
Twitter felt it deep in their souls when she said: "You killed me while I was still alive because of you I can't love again."
The convict asked for forgiveness for burning the house. He reasoned that he burnt it out of a desperate attempt to keep her.
But Twitter wasn't swayed by the apology and they were even more ticked off because he didn't apologise for abusing her.
We live in a Fucked up Society !😕😤😣— IG: Less_ego luckyKgotlabeng (@KgotlabengLess) June 19, 2018
Aish This woman 💔💔💔
Not every woman can be as Strong as she is, specially with every challange she has faced in life !#YobeMzansi pic.twitter.com/jYRDvKhzSj
#YobeMzansi Mara guys la e bona damage ya abuse.... Did yourl hear when she said that..., she could, le yena do to him what he did to her because her spirit is dead just flash walking... That was a cry for help pic.twitter.com/8Lrg3amPd2— MmantepaAnnahSegooa (@MmantepaAnnah) June 19, 2018
#YobeMzansi— 💰Boity_Mbhele 💍💹 (@Boity_mbhele) June 19, 2018
How many ladies are still going to die or almost die because some people's sons cannot accept rejection!! pic.twitter.com/zXxlis4Khh
Yoh... her words hit me so hard😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 #YobeMzansi pic.twitter.com/8N62p4I9Qd— LESEGO💋 (@LM_KUTUMELA) June 19, 2018
#YobeMzansi— 💰Boity_Mbhele 💍💹 (@Boity_mbhele) June 19, 2018
This show it's not for the faint hearted and the emotionally weak!
"Who am I not to forgive" .... Yeses! She's strong maan! pic.twitter.com/4rGWDmcjwI
another example of trash...#yobe #YobeMzansi pic.twitter.com/24Ntpht0Vm— nthabi (@nthabeemosh) June 19, 2018
#YobeMzansi #Yobe so he's apologizing for burning the house only???? What about abusing her ? pic.twitter.com/c4VMd9FqxW— Dorah Karabo Malatji (@karabo_malatji) June 19, 2018
These boys are sick in the head I tell u. What animals are we living with in our communities. We sleeping with our enemies #YobeMzansi pic.twitter.com/ctCxGImUhD— The Countdown Begins😍😍 (@Ntombie_M502) June 19, 2018
#Yobe This guy doesn't appear to be remorseful,and he expect to be forgiven nxa.😠😠 #YobeMzansi pic.twitter.com/xisO79BG00— Mafoko Mokwena (@mafokomokwena) June 19, 2018
Twitter thought Ntombifuthi was a queen for choosing to forgive, but they hoped she would never forget!
#YobeMzansi— 🇿🇦Kone T'Challa (@Bokathe) June 19, 2018
I stan a queen, this woman guys. God bless her pic.twitter.com/Vw1XVXRpVq
She's a very strong woman#Yobe#YobeMzansi pic.twitter.com/NfnVuSnzqy— Ronald Nomba (@NombaRonald) June 19, 2018
This woman is the perfect example of how a women acts when she's had enough, you see she doesn't give a single shit about him— karabo mosoeu (@rabo_mosoeu) June 19, 2018
That time, you can see he's trying to get her to soften up so they can try again when he's out #YobeMzansi pic.twitter.com/k5cjS6RBu1