IN MEMES: Love isn't supposed to hurt - lessons Twitter took from Yobe

20 June 2018 - 08:46 By Chrizelda Kekana
The new Mzansi Magic show, Yobe, has received love from Twitter and it always leaves viewers in their feels.
It's becoming harder and harder for Twitter to apparently believe in "good men" and last night's episode of Yobe didn't help the situation at all.

Viewers this week were introduced to Ntombifuthi, a woman who was abused by her then partner and who burnt her house down when she threatened to leave.

They listened as the woman told her story and how, after being completely broken by the now convicted man, she couldn't trust or love again. She said she felt she needed to forgive him to resurrect her soul and spirit that he had been killed.

Twitter felt it deep in their souls when she said: "You killed me while I was still alive because of you I can't love again."

The convict asked for forgiveness for burning the house. He reasoned that he burnt it out of a desperate attempt to keep her.

But Twitter wasn't swayed by the apology and they were even more ticked off because he didn't apologise for abusing her.

Twitter thought Ntombifuthi was a queen for choosing to forgive, but they hoped she would never forget!

