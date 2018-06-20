Skeem Saam fans are over Celia and Mogongwa's Macbeth plot

The more Skeem Saam's Celia puts pressure on Magongwa to "man up", the weaker he becomes and Twitter is SO over it.

This week Magongwa was pushed around by Celia to reveal the evil, vindictive and gossip side to him and fans now want Mogongwa to get caught in the act and put him in his place.

You see, the dude was blackmailed by Langa to delete a voice recording off Principal Thobakgale's phone for their evil scheme to get the principal's position after she's fired.

Thing is, Twitter doesn't even think the dude is qualified enough for the job.