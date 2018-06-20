Skeem Saam fans are over Celia and Mogongwa's Macbeth plot
Can Magongwa get caught already?
The more Skeem Saam's Celia puts pressure on Magongwa to "man up", the weaker he becomes and Twitter is SO over it.
This week Magongwa was pushed around by Celia to reveal the evil, vindictive and gossip side to him and fans now want Mogongwa to get caught in the act and put him in his place.
You see, the dude was blackmailed by Langa to delete a voice recording off Principal Thobakgale's phone for their evil scheme to get the principal's position after she's fired.
Thing is, Twitter doesn't even think the dude is qualified enough for the job.
Yoh Magongwa hle!! Boloi bo bo ka... Uh!!#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/ew9qlYOS8A— Mashie Mphahlele (@mashie_mash94) June 19, 2018
#SkeemSaam I so wish Manaka be the Principal so that I can see the look on Magongwa(Macbeth) & his power hungry wife Celia(Lady Macbeth) pic.twitter.com/yRduu47g9Y— Touch My Blood!!!! (@sbosherizer) June 19, 2018
Soon Manaka will be vindicated. SOON!! And Magongwa o tla buna seo a se jwetšeng#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/V5s9FN4TX3— Mashie Mphahlele (@mashie_mash94) June 19, 2018
I cannot wait for Manaka to figure out Magongwa's deception. No one needs such friends.#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/54CHxWXBOV— Mashie Mphahlele (@mashie_mash94) June 19, 2018
Celia is actually a bully yaz if not the man in their martuage with Makgongwa,this guy has no dignity😧😩#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/auicpEIEeS— Hedid Things VINCENT (@Fusy_Oles) June 19, 2018
A rare pic of koko mantsha sitting behind Celia and magongwa #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/lDCXePn5d9— Johnny Seroka (@MJBSTUNNER) June 19, 2018
But no matter how Magongwa may be annoying Twitter, they know he's not man enough to make such evil decisions by himself. Behind every sneaky and power hungry man, is a Celia.
What is a Celia, you ask?
A woman who is so tired of poverty that she encourages her hubby to get money and power by ANY MEANS NECESSARY!
The internet saw right through her and flooded social media with memes and messages warning a brother.
So vele Makgongwa reports to Celia!!😮This man!#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/xZgdmNm7rQ— Hedid Things VINCENT (@Fusy_Oles) June 19, 2018
Celia le Magongwa are NOT couple goals. Whispering in the light about someone's demise. #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/GN8u7p4xnM— Mashie Mphahlele (@mashie_mash94) June 19, 2018
Yoh Celia weh!! Calm down#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/uTcyFJkHpI— Mashie Mphahlele (@mashie_mash94) June 19, 2018
I don't want a girl friend like Celia from skeem saam #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/urKcdSW6zZ— SYLVESTER (@vesterwithN) June 19, 2018