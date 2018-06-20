TshisaLIVE

Skeem Saam fans are over Celia and Mogongwa's Macbeth plot

Can Magongwa get caught already?

20 June 2018 - 10:30 By Chrizelda Kekana
Shoki Sebotsane is at it again, playing the conspiring wife on 'Skeem Saam' to Magongwa just as she did on 'Death Of A Queen' as Grace Lerothodi to the very same guy.
Shoki Sebotsane is at it again, playing the conspiring wife on 'Skeem Saam' to Magongwa just as she did on 'Death Of A Queen' as Grace Lerothodi to the very same guy.
Image: Via YouTube

The more Skeem Saam's Celia puts pressure on Magongwa to "man up", the weaker he becomes and Twitter is SO over it. 

This week Magongwa was pushed around by Celia to reveal the evil, vindictive and gossip side to him and fans now want Mogongwa to get caught in the act and put him in his place.

You see, the dude was blackmailed by Langa to delete a voice recording off Principal Thobakgale's phone for their evil scheme to get the principal's position after she's fired.

Thing is, Twitter doesn't even think the dude is qualified enough for the job.

But no matter how Magongwa may be annoying Twitter, they know he's not man enough to make such evil decisions by himself. Behind every sneaky and power hungry man, is a Celia.

What is a Celia, you ask?

A woman who is so tired of poverty that she encourages her hubby to get money and power by ANY MEANS NECESSARY!

The internet saw right through her and flooded social media with memes and messages warning a brother.

Jonathan Boynton-Lee on Simba crash sentencing: Now we have closure

Although nothing will bring his best friend Simba back, Jonathan says the 10-year sentence will bring closure.
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

Musa on joining politics: I want to start foundations not political parties

Keep the ballot paper, Musa is happy just doing his bit as a normal citizen.
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Azania Mosaka on Real Talk debut: It is not a gossip show

Azania Mosaka knew interviewing Bonang Matheba would be tricky.
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

Jay Anstey's talks about fighting for her spot in Mzansi's showbiz world

Jay Anstey is passionate about telling authentic SA stories.
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. Jessica Nkosi breaks her silence on her man & pregnancy: 'I don't want any ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Jackie Phamotse 'seeking legal advice' over sex tape charges by Bassie & ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Shashi Naidoo gets 'death threats' after calling Gaza a 'sh*thole' TshisaLIVE
  4. #BonangOnRealTalk | It was 'a lot of things...' - Queen B TshisaLIVE
  5. AKA: I sacrificed everything for love TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Hit some balls with SA’s young golfing star: 8-year-old Traigh Pathon
State vs. Jason Rohde: What the forensic experts have to say
X