SNAPS | Sbahle & Itu's anniversary has us demanding a wedding date

Yoh! We almost thought they were announcing that Itu has finally put a ring on it, but uhm... false alarm.

But, shame, the snaps were still packing cuteness overload. The month of June happens to be both their birthday month and their anniversary date and when they both took to Instagram to write brief notes singing each other's praises and celebrating three important milestones in their lives, we were quarter to calling an ambulance with chest pains.

"No one told me that being with a Gemini would be so addictive. It’s an incredible match! And yes things change because Geminis are loco with split personalities, very difficult and so on. But who can you trust more than another part of yourself, right," read Sbahle's sweet message.

Itu also shared how happy he was to be living his best life with his "future wifey" - time to get that wedding outfit ready, y'all.

"It’s been a great month for us, babe. Three of the most important days of our lives 18,19 and of course the 20th where we celebrate your birthday, our anniversary and my birthday. I couldn’t have asked for a better future wifey and month than June."