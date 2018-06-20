SNAPS | Sbahle & Itu's anniversary has us demanding a wedding date
We almost thought Itu had popped the question there for a moment...
While the rest of us are distracted by how cold June has been in Mzansi, Itu and Sbahle are just flourishing this month with a lot of reasons to celebrate.
You see, we were just scrolling on our timeline this week looking for memes or something when we saw this snap.
No one told me that being with a Gemini would be so addictive 😩😩😩 it’s an incredible match! And yes things change because Gemini’s are loco with split personalities, very difficult and so on, BUT whom can you trust more than another part of yourself right🤷🏽♀️❤️ #HappyAnniversay #GeminiGang #Bestie #LifePartner
Yoh! We almost thought they were announcing that Itu has finally put a ring on it, but uhm... false alarm.
But, shame, the snaps were still packing cuteness overload. The month of June happens to be both their birthday month and their anniversary date and when they both took to Instagram to write brief notes singing each other's praises and celebrating three important milestones in their lives, we were quarter to calling an ambulance with chest pains.
"No one told me that being with a Gemini would be so addictive. It’s an incredible match! And yes things change because Geminis are loco with split personalities, very difficult and so on. But who can you trust more than another part of yourself, right," read Sbahle's sweet message.
Itu also shared how happy he was to be living his best life with his "future wifey" - time to get that wedding outfit ready, y'all.
"It’s been a great month for us, babe. Three of the most important days of our lives 18,19 and of course the 20th where we celebrate your birthday, our anniversary and my birthday. I couldn’t have asked for a better future wifey and month than June."
It’s been a great month for us bbe.3 most important days of our lives 18,19 and of course the 20th where we celebrate your birthday,Our Anniversary and my Birthday ,I couldn’t have asked for a better future Wifey and month than June #GodIsGreat 🙏🏻 #Gemini’s #BirthdayCelebrations #Anniversary 🎂🎉🎊🎈🥂🍾 @sbahle_mpisane
Sbahle admitted to TshisaLIVE earlier this year that the scrutiny from fans and the media during her relationship with Itu tooks its toll and led to them taking a break the first time around.
"I won't comment much, but being in the spotlight because of our relationship did put a lot of pressure on our relationship. Sometimes just taking a break from people is a good thing because your (individual) opinion doesn't matter anymore (when you are in the spotlight for a relationship)."
The pair were still treading cautiously on the social media streets but it seems they are over their initial fears now and they are totes happy.