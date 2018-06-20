Spirit rapper Wale's dark complexion 'held him back' in the rap game

He may have once come under fire for only using light-skinned girls in his Pretty Girls music video, but rapper Wale says recognition in the rap game can be hard to come by if you are a little dark in complexion.

The star who collaborated with Kwesta on Spirit, took to social media last month to hint that being "dark skinned (not half white) rapper direct descent from Africa" had prevented him from being mentioned with the likes of J Cole and Drake.

Speaking on popular morning radio show The Breakfast Club this week, Wale expanded on his sermon and said that sometimes not being racially "ambiguous" can make life hella difficult.

“Racial ambiguity helps in anything. That's just how it is. Racial ambiguity helps at some level. Even in acting, you can play Italian, Greek, this, that. If you’re Black, you're what?Black, Jamaican, African, maybe."

He added that he didn't mean the game was racist, only that if you were light-skinned you had more benefits.

"It could be for a lot of reasons. I didn’t mean it like the world is racist like racial ambiguity helps a lot, it’s a benefit, I think."