TshisaLIVE

SURPRISE! T.I is heading to Jozi to play in Rosebank

20 June 2018 - 15:03 By Kyle Zeeman
Rapper T.I., real name Clifford Harris, will perform in Joburg this week.
Rapper T.I., real name Clifford Harris, will perform in Joburg this week.
Image: Alex Crick/Flickr

When you thought the long walk to payday couldn't get any worse, American rapper T.I has just announced that he's heading to Mzansi later this week for a turn up in Rosebank, so count up those coins.

T.I will be performing in Rosebank on Thursday and nearly caused a meltdown with local fans when he made the announcement on social media.

The star will be teaming up with BET for the event and has promised a real party for those who can brave the cold.

The star was last in the country in 2016 when he performed for audiences in Joburg and Durban.

He has already been inundated with requests to stretch his once-off club tour to venues by the sea, and even in Zambia.

Shashi heading to Palestine after Gaza 'sh*thole' comments

The star is heading to Gaza to educate herself about issues in the area.
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

AKA: I sacrificed everything for love

The Mega says that he can now 'big up' DJ Zinhle for being a great mom.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

DJ Zinhle on being labelled 'lazy' and picking up the pieces after AKA left

Zinhle says that as a child, she didn't think she would amount to much.
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

Hol' up? Did Cassper Nyovest just say AKA provoked him... again?

Cassper alleges that AKA tried to come for him this past weekend but he walked away... again.
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Most read

  1. Jessica Nkosi breaks her silence on her man & pregnancy: 'I don't want any ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Jackie Phamotse 'seeking legal advice' over sex tape charges by Bassie & ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Shashi Naidoo gets 'death threats' after calling Gaza a 'sh*thole' TshisaLIVE
  4. #BonangOnRealTalk | It was 'a lot of things...' - Queen B TshisaLIVE
  5. AKA: I sacrificed everything for love TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Hit some balls with SA’s young golfing star: 8-year-old Traigh Pathon
State vs. Jason Rohde: What the forensic experts have to say
X