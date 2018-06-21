AKA 'still in love' with DJ Zinhle but the focus is co-parenting... for now

Well, the good news is AKA is still "in love" with DJ Zinhle, and DJ Zinhle is still good friends with AKA. But as for that getting back together steez that y'all have been on? Uhm, these two ain't there... at least not yet.

Ever since AKA's break-up with Bonang Matheba, the star and Zinhle have publicly shown their "improved" relationship status as co-parents to Kairo.

So what's going on with the two? Will they ever get back together? Here's what they had to say:

Zinhle

Although the pair won't be dragged into talking about the existence (or lack) of any romantic feelings that might nudge them back together, Zinhle told Real Talk they've decided to get along for Kairo's sake.

"One thing South Africans are not short of is hope," she said, before laughing at the suggestion of getting back together with her baby daddy.

"We had this conversation recently and just decided let’s start a new conversation about co-parenting, a positive conversation about co-parenting. Let us people look at us and think It is actually possible to do this co-parenting thing and get along. It is something we are now working towards. We just want to get along and be there for each other."