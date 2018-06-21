TshisaLIVE

Canadian stoners high on happiness! Recreational weed is about to be legal

October 17... save the date!

21 June 2018 - 12:34 By Chrizelda Kekana
Recreational marijuana use will soon be legal in Canada, effective from October 17.
Image: iStock

It's a joyous time for Canadian stoners after the country's senate passed a "historic" bill on Tuesday to make the use of recreational marijuana legal.

The bill was passed with a vote of 52-29 to make weed legal from October 17, 2018.

This means you can get grow your plants and have them without fear of being on the wrong side of the law!

Canada will become the first G7 country and second country worldwide to legalise the drug for recreational use, after Uruguay's move five years ago.

All the stoners in the world were just here like:

There was mostly happiness all round at the news. Plus, when it comes into effect, maybe all those who don't smoke will stop complaining?

Meanwhile, Canadian stoners are on top of the world

How do we apply for citizenship in Canada? *asking for a friend*

Well, just follow the link... then pakishe umthwalo uvele uhambe... asambeni!

- Additional reporting by AFP

