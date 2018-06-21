Canadian stoners high on happiness! Recreational weed is about to be legal
October 17... save the date!
It's a joyous time for Canadian stoners after the country's senate passed a "historic" bill on Tuesday to make the use of recreational marijuana legal.
The bill was passed with a vote of 52-29 to make weed legal from October 17, 2018.
This means you can get grow your plants and have them without fear of being on the wrong side of the law!
Canada will become the first G7 country and second country worldwide to legalise the drug for recreational use, after Uruguay's move five years ago.
All the stoners in the world were just here like:
So Canada got— 🐶 HumbleQue (@_Kennycole) June 20, 2018
Affordable healthcare
Cops are for the people
And Legal weed across the country pic.twitter.com/cRTUDFlCnh
There was mostly happiness all round at the news. Plus, when it comes into effect, maybe all those who don't smoke will stop complaining?
Meanwhile, Canadian stoners are on top of the world
Weed will be legal in Canada October 17. pic.twitter.com/lZa4izsqYq— Dean Blundell (@ItsDeanBlundell) June 20, 2018
June 20, 2018
The headlines also need to say only government approved weed is legal in Canada the kind laced with fentanyl be safe y’all pic.twitter.com/fayNkrIKej— SB (@Soulfood_329) June 21, 2018
Canada made weed legal all over and we're just down here in Shithole, USA incarcerating families in kennels like dogs because racism. This is fine. pic.twitter.com/6RATEUOFek— ☭Pinkamina Diane Pie👩🏾🎤 (@XOTankieTingz) June 21, 2018
Canada just passed legal weed yesterday. Who’s got their passport/enhanced license, cuz we gotta tear Windsor up pic.twitter.com/CvVHMVnNPj— Markus Olind Komedie (@MarkieOKomedie) June 20, 2018
Weed is legal in Canada on 10-17 pic.twitter.com/8XWLUdR1wI— Nick Foles for President 2020 (@WALLA_MAJIC) June 20, 2018
How do we apply for citizenship in Canada? *asking for a friend*
- Additional reporting by AFP