Canadian stoners high on happiness! Recreational weed is about to be legal

It's a joyous time for Canadian stoners after the country's senate passed a "historic" bill on Tuesday to make the use of recreational marijuana legal.

The bill was passed with a vote of 52-29 to make weed legal from October 17, 2018.

This means you can get grow your plants and have them without fear of being on the wrong side of the law!

Canada will become the first G7 country and second country worldwide to legalise the drug for recreational use, after Uruguay's move five years ago.

