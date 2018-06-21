Denise Zimba STILL thinks Ayanda Thabethe is 'pretty but can't present'
Twitter was distracted from listening to more of Denise Zimba's #BehindTheStory after she 'dissed' Ayanda Thabethe... again!
Looks like the current trend on entertainment television is to bring up old beef in order to understand what was happening when it started, and Pearl Thusi did exactly that with Denise Zimba on Behind The Story.
Pearl had Denise as a guest on her show this week and asked about a comment she previously made about Ayanda Thabethe that first left Mzansi shook.
If you need a recap: When Denise was featured on the V-table in 2017, she took jabs at Ayanda, saying she's pretty but can't present.
So, Pearl asked Denise what was behind her reason for saying such things about Ayanda.
"'Zimba says no to Ayanda Thabethe talent'. Uh, what does she do kana?' asked Denise.
Denise wasn't about to swallow her words and explained once again that it was her truth and she still doesn't think Ayanda Thabethe has any presenting skills.
"She is f**ken beautiful but still can't present," Denise said.
Twitter was shook all over again, with many saying it was "unnecessary".
But Team Denise had its numbers agreeing with her... *stares in awkwardness galore*
#BehindTheStory Denise Zimba is saying that Ayanda Thabethe can’t present— The Alchemist (@Norxee) June 20, 2018
Denise on Ayanda Thabethe💥💥💥💥😷 #BehindTheStory @PearlThusi @Denise pic.twitter.com/NssgQLOzWV— Shaunshady_ (@Shaunshady_) June 20, 2018
Denise Zimba ia crazy webantu. 😂😂😂 "she is fvcken beautiful but stil can't present." -Ayanda Thabethe. #BehindTheStory— Mbuso Nhlapo-NKABZ (@MbusoNkabz) June 20, 2018
I can't say I disagree with Denise on Ayanda's presenting skills. Ever since Mo'ghel left, Top Billing lost the spark. #BehindTheStory pic.twitter.com/qmRDSTHyft— ☄☄ ☄ (@michaelmatebe_) June 20, 2018
There's a line between being frank and being rude right? Or are we just being sensitive?
Anyway, Twitter loved the rest of the interview, and shared some of their favourite moments.
#BehindTheStory Denise is so real and fun like wow🙌 pic.twitter.com/4ZnnhfgSCG— Mafoko Mokwena (@mafokomokwena) June 20, 2018
“Rent a house in Tuscany in Italy for 21 days and just enjoy the culture” - Denise Zimba!— KING K 👑 (@_KingKarabo) June 20, 2018
There are levels here #BehindTheStory pic.twitter.com/W735W3VxC9
Can we adress this Denise Zimba and Riky Rick thing that left me hanging on #BehindTheStory Denise utsi who broke what now? pic.twitter.com/EDB0KbO70V— _That_Maniac_ (@ReitumetseMasi2) June 20, 2018
#BehindTheStory Denise is so real and honest.🙌👌👌 pic.twitter.com/1iExTaGqvh— Mafoko Mokwena (@mafokomokwena) June 20, 2018
#BehindTheStory damn Denise is Super Saiyan Honest pic.twitter.com/pGN4i4E97o— LORD BAELISH (@luckisto_l) June 20, 2018