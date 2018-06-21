Denise Zimba STILL thinks Ayanda Thabethe is 'pretty but can't present'

Looks like the current trend on entertainment television is to bring up old beef in order to understand what was happening when it started, and Pearl Thusi did exactly that with Denise Zimba on Behind The Story.

Pearl had Denise as a guest on her show this week and asked about a comment she previously made about Ayanda Thabethe that first left Mzansi shook.

If you need a recap: When Denise was featured on the V-table in 2017, she took jabs at Ayanda, saying she's pretty but can't present.

So, Pearl asked Denise what was behind her reason for saying such things about Ayanda.

"'Zimba says no to Ayanda Thabethe talent'. Uh, what does she do kana?' asked Denise.

Denise wasn't about to swallow her words and explained once again that it was her truth and she still doesn't think Ayanda Thabethe has any presenting skills.

"She is f**ken beautiful but still can't present," Denise said.