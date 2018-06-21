Dr Moruti clears the air on THAT Black Motion beef
Several months after dominating headlines with a feud over money and song credits, producer Dr Moruti and Black Motion are settling their beef.
The pair worked together on several tracks for the group but according to Sunday Sun got into a dispute over coins apparently owed to the producer.
The good news for all of us who are used to voshoing to their tracks on the dancefloor is that the music will go on because everyone is making friends again.
"The industry is very small and you can't hold grudges forever. It is a misunderstanding about credits and paying each other. Maybe there was a misunderstanding. It is important when you do things to put pen and paper (to make a formal agreement), he told Metro FM's DJ Fresh this week.
Now that there is peace in the world, the star plans to do a Cass and fill up a dome.
"I was talking to my manager, I was telling him that I want to do the dome. I said I want to do a dome performance with everyone I have ever worked with, with an orchestra, a full band, everything."
That list could include the likes of DJ Zinhle, Lady Zamar, Kabelo Mabalane and Black Motion.
He recently worked with music duo Trademark on a track called Don't Call Me.
The group told TshisaLIVE that it was an honour working with the man and promised big things from the partnership.
"You will see a lot more of Trademark this year. We are shooting music videos so look out for us on TV," the group's Strouck said earlier this year.