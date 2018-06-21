Dr Moruti clears the air on THAT Black Motion beef

Several months after dominating headlines with a feud over money and song credits, producer Dr Moruti and Black Motion are settling their beef.

The pair worked together on several tracks for the group but according to Sunday Sun got into a dispute over coins apparently owed to the producer.

The good news for all of us who are used to voshoing to their tracks on the dancefloor is that the music will go on because everyone is making friends again.

"The industry is very small and you can't hold grudges forever. It is a misunderstanding about credits and paying each other. Maybe there was a misunderstanding. It is important when you do things to put pen and paper (to make a formal agreement), he told Metro FM's DJ Fresh this week.