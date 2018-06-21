Guaped supporter: It was Malcolm X who helped AKA get his first deal at 13
Y'all heard of the rich Mzansi businessman that's always living out Drake's God's Plan by giving people money randomly? Well, it turns out he's the same guy who helped get AKA his first deal in the industry.
The businessman, known only by Malcolm X, has become an internet sensation since he began using social media to showcase his random acts of kindness. While many only know him as the "blesser with a difference", it was recently revealed that he and rapper AKA go back a long way.
Like 17 years long back!
The rapper revealed that when he was only 13-years-old, Malcolm X helped him get his foot into the industry.
Malcolm X actually helped me get my 1st deal in this industry when I was 13 years old. This level of support is crazy man ... 😭😭 ... like, this shit really humbles me man. 🔴 https://t.co/kaiSNfOK4c— AKA (@akaworldwide) June 20, 2018
AKA said this after a fan shared a video of Malcolm X cleaning out his local CD store and asking them to order more because he wanted to buy them all. He only found 14 CDs and he can be heard saying he was hoping to walk out with 50 or 100 CDs.
Upon seeing AKA's response, Malcolm thanked AKA for acknowledging him.
Nothing humbles like being acknowledged by Africa’s finest and most humble Rapper @akaworldwide 😰 Thank you, Brother 😊🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/BjMTgoLm4o— Malcolm X (@mayorofsandton) June 20, 2018
In case you are wondering what he wanted to do with the CDs?
He gives them away.
June 17, 2018
Malcom X is doing the most! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾🔥🔥🔥🔥‼️ #TouchMyBlood pic.twitter.com/DXKWytQbMw— Lu! 🇧🇷🇵🇹 (@M_Lulama) June 21, 2018
Here are more videos of Malcolm X blessing people all over Mzansi.
Current Situation: GOD’S PLAN is sharing R5000,00 with Students @UJ Bunting Road Campus 😊 #CampusChallenge🎓 pic.twitter.com/EfjWGBYBrg— Malcolm X (@mayorofsandton) June 12, 2018
#TBT: The aged praying for Malcolm ❌ as they wish him a safe journey back to JHB after leaving a li’l contribution of R5000,00 😰 #The❌Challenge pic.twitter.com/8kPvZnbxfG— Malcolm X (@mayorofsandton) May 31, 2018