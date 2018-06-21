Guaped supporter: It was Malcolm X who helped AKA get his first deal at 13

Y'all heard of the rich Mzansi businessman that's always living out Drake's God's Plan by giving people money randomly? Well, it turns out he's the same guy who helped get AKA his first deal in the industry.

The businessman, known only by Malcolm X, has become an internet sensation since he began using social media to showcase his random acts of kindness. While many only know him as the "blesser with a difference", it was recently revealed that he and rapper AKA go back a long way.

Like 17 years long back!

The rapper revealed that when he was only 13-years-old, Malcolm X helped him get his foot into the industry.