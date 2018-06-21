TshisaLIVE

Guaped supporter: It was Malcolm X who helped AKA get his first deal at 13

21 June 2018 - 14:28 By Chrizelda Kekana
AKA said the support he's received from Malcolm X has been constant in his life.
Image: SIMPHIWE NKWALI

Y'all heard of the rich Mzansi businessman that's always living out Drake's God's Plan by giving people money randomly? Well, it turns out he's the same guy who helped get AKA his first deal in the industry.

The businessman, known only by Malcolm X, has become an internet sensation since he began using social media to showcase his random acts of kindness. While many only know him as the "blesser with a difference", it was recently revealed that he and rapper AKA go back a long way.

Like 17 years long back!

The rapper revealed that when he was only 13-years-old, Malcolm X helped him get his foot into the industry.

AKA said this after a fan shared a video of Malcolm X cleaning out his local CD store and asking them to order more because he wanted to buy them all. He only found 14 CDs and he can be heard saying he was hoping to walk out with 50 or 100 CDs.

Upon seeing AKA's response, Malcolm thanked AKA for acknowledging him.

In case you are wondering what he wanted to do with the CDs?

He gives them away.

Here are more videos of Malcolm X blessing people all over Mzansi.

TshisaLIVE
