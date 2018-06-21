Lerato K on 'fake friends': I don’t know how many times I've held my tongue
We all know that the entertainment industry can be more misleading than the "heat" from the sun in winter, and Lerato Kganyago has once again put out a public service announcement to warn the wannabee's that that no one is safe from the plague of 'fake friends' in the industry.
Lerato is that friend who always tells it like it is, and took to social media this week to tell us how she cringes when she's surrounded by peeps who really don't vibe with her but still want to act like besties.
Her reaction...
"I cringe when I see people that I know for a fact don’t like me, act like they like me. I get hibbly jibblies when they get near me!"
She had the choir singing her hymn and went on to explain that she was really battling with the whole keeping your mouth shut thing when the 'fake friends' come rolling past.
"In our industry it’s so common and I battle with it. I don’t know how many times I’ve held my tongue in public to avoid 'drama,'" she added.
But even she can't resist sometimes putting a closet hater in their place.
Take this incident for instance:
"One (fake friend) said awful things about me while standing next to my manager, and obviously she wasn’t aware. So my manager told me, later she came to say hi. I couldn’t hold it back, I just said: 'Yo, my manager overhead you talk about me, let’s not fake it”
Anyways, Lerato is ready to let ish go and just focus on her career. She told TshisaLIVE earlier this year that she's gone through a lot in the industry and was happy to finally be recognised at the Saftas, where she walked away with the Best TV Presenter award.
"I was very emotional, because I have been through a lot in the nine to ten years I've been in this industry. Everything from the hardships to the comparisons has built up to this moment. This is confirmation that Lerato Kganyago, as a brand, has worked hard and has grown in leaps and bounds and I am being recognised. Finally, my peers recognise my contribution in the industry," she said.