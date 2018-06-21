Lerato K on 'fake friends': I don’t know how many times I've held my tongue

"I cringe when I see people that I know for a fact don’t like me, act like they like me. I get hibbly jibblies when they get near me!"

She had the choir singing her hymn and went on to explain that she was really battling with the whole keeping your mouth shut thing when the 'fake friends' come rolling past.

"In our industry it’s so common and I battle with it. I don’t know how many times I’ve held my tongue in public to avoid 'drama,'" she added.

But even she can't resist sometimes putting a closet hater in their place.

Take this incident for instance:

"One (fake friend) said awful things about me while standing next to my manager, and obviously she wasn’t aware. So my manager told me, later she came to say hi. I couldn’t hold it back, I just said: 'Yo, my manager overhead you talk about me, let’s not fake it”